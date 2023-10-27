Cold Spring Parking Plan Progresses

Public comments prompt changes

The public hearing on revisions to Cold Spring code chapters dealing with residential parking, vehicles and traffic was closed at the Wednesday (Oct. 25) meeting of the Village Board, moving the community a step closer to metered parking on Main Street and, the board hopes, less frustration for homeowners and tenants searching for a place to park.

When the hearing was opened at a meeting last week, Mayor Kathleen Foley underlined how long parking has been a thorny issue by reading from a New York Times article published 34 years ago that stated “many Cold Spring residents complain about the lack of curbside parking, especially on weekends when visitors take up the relatively few spots.”

Then-Mayor Antonia Garufi told the paper that the village was considering installing parking meters but had not yet figured out how to let residents park near their homes while limiting tourist parking.

Foley noted that the current proposed changes do not apply across the entire village. “This is Phase One, which includes most streets from the riverfront to Route 9D and between Northern Avenue and Wall Street,” she explained, adding that permits will not reserve specific spaces.

New York State has approved the addition of about 20 streets in the upper village to a residential parking program, which will be considered later.

On Wednesday, the board agreed on a number of revisions to the proposal:

Each residential unit in the Phase One area can receive up two permits. The presence of a driveway will no longer be a factor.

Each permit will cost $50. (In previous drafts, some permits cost $75.) Replacement stickers will cost $5.

Metered parking on Main Street will be expanded beyond weekends and holidays to include Fridays.

Several steps remain before metered parking and residential permits can be implemented, including the installation of signage and payment kiosks and training Cold Spring police officers to use the enforcement technology.

Trustee Eliza Starbuck said the residential permits will be in place before metered parking. Foley added that, ideally, permits will be distributed by December and valid starting in January.

The board authorized the mayor to sign a contract with T2 Systems, which will provide the metered parking software.