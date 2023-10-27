Dutchess Needs Friendly Callers

Volunteers chat with older residents

The Dutchess County Office for the Aging will hold orientations on Monday (Oct. 30) and Wednesday (Nov. 1) for its Friendly Calls program.

Once each week, volunteers call an older adult in Dutchess County for a conversation of at least 20 minutes to keep them socially connected. Volunteers commit to at least eight weeks of calls. Orientation sessions are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday in Poughkeepsie, although virtual training can be arranged. Email [email protected] or call 845-486-2555.