Halloween Events

SAT 28

Boo at the Zoo

BEAR MOUNTAIN

10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo

3006 Seven Lakes Drive

trailsidezoo.org

Make bear treats at 10:30 and watch the bears explore their decorated den at 11 a.m. There will also be pumpkin decorating, face painting, games and crafts. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the parking lot to the zoo. No food or pets. Cost: $10 parking

SAT 28

Hocus Pocus Parade

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Main Street

hocuspocusbeacon.com

Line up at the Welcome Center and walk to Memorial Park, where there will be a Monster Jam from 3 to 5 p.m. There will also be a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. See website for details.

SAT 28

Halloween Parade

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Lawn

1 Chestnut Street

facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade

The 29th annual parade to the bandstand steps off at 5:30 p.m. Costumes, pets and costumed pets welcome.

SAT 28

The Howling Comedy Show

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

hocuspocusbeacon.com

This adult event will feature comedians and treats.

SAT 28

Thriller Party

COLD SPRING

6 – 9 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

bit.ly/thriller-party-2023

High school students are invited to enjoy spooktastic music, dancing and food.

Cost: $10

SAT 28

Dance Party

BEACON

7 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | compassarts.org

This party, sponsored by Compass Arts with a Night of the Living Dead theme, will include jams and drinks. Wear your best costume. Cost: $30

SAT 28

Nosferatu

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the 1922 silent horror film on the big screen accompanied by Juan Cardona Jr. playing his original score on the theater’s Wurlitzer organ. Free

SAT 28

Hudson Valley Boo Ball

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The Hype will perform, and there will be beer trucks. Cost: $15

SAT 28

Rocky Horror Picture Show

PEEKSKILL

9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 1975 cult classic, with Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick, returns for the holiday. Costumes welcome. Cost: $23.50





SUN 29

Storytime

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tot’s Park

4 High St. | splitrockbks.com

Frances Cha will read from her book, The Goblin Twins, followed by a craft and snacks. Costumes welcome.

SUN 29

Tales of the Macabre

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

Actors and writers will read classic stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe upstairs in the brewery’s new event space. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 29

Frankenstein

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel, watch a film of the National Theatre’s performance of the classic story. Cost: $27

SUN 29

Night of the Living Dead

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

storyscreenpresents.com

The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the unrated 1968 fright classic. Cost: $10

TUES 31

Spookytown

COLD SPRING

4 – 5:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridge

Trick or treating for children ages 5 and younger.

SUN 5

Pumpkin Smash

GARRISON

Noon – 2 p.m. Graymoor

1350 Route 9

Guests are invited to bring their leftover Halloween pumpkins to the Holy Mountain to smash them or roll them down the hill. The remnants will be composted at San Damiano Farm. There will also be donuts and cider.