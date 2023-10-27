Halloween Events

SAT 28
Boo at the Zoo
BEAR MOUNTAIN
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Trailside Zoo
3006 Seven Lakes Drive
trailsidezoo.org
Make bear treats at 10:30 and watch the bears explore their decorated den at 11 a.m. There will also be pumpkin decorating, face painting, games and crafts. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the parking lot to the zoo. No food or pets. Cost: $10 parking
SAT 28
Hocus Pocus Parade
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Main Street
hocuspocusbeacon.com
Line up at the Welcome Center and walk to Memorial Park, where there will be a Monster Jam from 3 to 5 p.m. There will also be a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. See website for details.
SAT 28
Halloween Parade
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Lawn
1 Chestnut Street
facebook.com/coldspringhalloweenparade
The 29th annual parade to the bandstand steps off at 5:30 p.m. Costumes, pets and costumed pets welcome.
SAT 28
The Howling Comedy Show
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
hocuspocusbeacon.com
This adult event will feature comedians and treats.
SAT 28
Thriller Party
COLD SPRING
6 – 9 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
bit.ly/thriller-party-2023
High school students are invited to enjoy spooktastic music, dancing and food.
Cost: $10
SAT 28
Dance Party
BEACON
7 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | compassarts.org
This party, sponsored by Compass Arts with a Night of the Living Dead theme, will include jams and drinks. Wear your best costume. Cost: $30
SAT 28
Nosferatu
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the 1922 silent horror film on the big screen accompanied by Juan Cardona Jr. playing his original score on the theater’s Wurlitzer organ. Free
SAT 28
Hudson Valley Boo Ball
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The Hype will perform, and there will be beer trucks. Cost: $15
SAT 28
Rocky Horror Picture Show
PEEKSKILL
9 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 1975 cult classic, with Susan Sarandon, Tim Curry and Barry Bostwick, returns for the holiday. Costumes welcome. Cost: $23.50
SUN 29
Storytime
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tot’s Park
4 High St. | splitrockbks.com
Frances Cha will read from her book, The Goblin Twins, followed by a craft and snacks. Costumes welcome.
SUN 29
Tales of the Macabre
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
Actors and writers will read classic stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe upstairs in the brewery’s new event space. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 29
Frankenstein
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s novel, watch a film of the National Theatre’s performance of the classic story. Cost: $27
SUN 29
Night of the Living Dead
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
storyscreenpresents.com
The Beacon Horror Show, organized by Story Screen, presents the unrated 1968 fright classic. Cost: $10
TUES 31
Spookytown
COLD SPRING
4 – 5:30 p.m. Chestnut Ridge
Trick or treating for children ages 5 and younger.
SUN 5
Pumpkin Smash
GARRISON
Noon – 2 p.m. Graymoor
1350 Route 9
Guests are invited to bring their leftover Halloween pumpkins to the Holy Mountain to smash them or roll them down the hill. The remnants will be composted at San Damiano Farm. There will also be donuts and cider.