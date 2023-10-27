Lynn Hynes (1960-2023)

Lynn M. Hynes, 63, of Cold Spring, died Oct. 20.

Born on April 2, 1960, in Yorktown, she was the daughter of Gabriel and Helen (Cross) Scalzo.

Lynn was a 1979 graduate of Haldane High School. She was a former 25-year member of the Catholic Daughters, a Girl Scout Troop leader for her children and an election worker for the past 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Hynes, her children Maureen Roush (Arthur) and Elizabeth Hynes (Eric Schwartz). She is also survived by her father-in-law, Thomas Hynes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Oct. 27) at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.