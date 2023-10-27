Putnam Legislators to Adjust 2024 Budget

Meeting to approve spending set for Monday (Oct. 30)

The Putnam County Legislature has scheduled a meeting for Monday (Oct. 30) to consider adjustments to $195.2 million in spending for 2024 proposed by County Executive Kevin Byrne.

The agenda for the meeting includes measures to restore $36,000 in funding for Peers Influence Peers, an alcohol and substance abuse treatment program; $6,000 for technology classes at senior centers; a $3,000 raise for the confidential secretary in the Sheriff’s Department; and the addition of a deputy sheriff sergeant position for $180,027, including benefits.

The proposed adjustments would also provide a 2.75 percent cost-of-living raise to the coroners, clerk and sheriff; increase the county auditor’s salary by $5,000; and increase the printing and forms budget for the Board of Elections from $100,000 to $150,000 because of the possibility of three primaries and high turnout in 2024.

To pay for the adjustments, the Legislature will consider removing two Byrne initiatives: $250,000 for competitive grants to towns, village and special districts, and $250,000 for grants to nonprofits. The changes also would remove $133,814 from the Personnel Department budget because of a retirement.