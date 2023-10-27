Questions for Candidates: Philipstown Town Justice

Stephen Tomann, who has been the Philipstown Town Justice since 1996, did not run this year for re-election. Two lawyers, Randall Chiera and Angela Thompson-Tinsley, each hope to succeed him. Their responses, below, were received by email and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Justice Tomann held the job for nearly 30 years. What would you bring to the position?

Chiera: Justice Tomann had support from both Republicans and Democrats because, unlike those who enact laws and create policy, which at times can be contentious, a judge should be fair and impartial, regardless of political affiliation.

A judge is required to apply the facts to the law, and rule with clarity and without bias, personal opinion or favor. If elected, I would act in that way. As an attorney, I have had the opportunity to represent many residents of this town in a variety of legal matters. None were ever concerned about my party registration, but instead wanted an understanding and knowledgeable attorney to help them, which is the service I provided.

My experience suits me well for this position. As an attorney for more than 34 years, I have argued and tried cases in the state and federal courts of New York before many judges. I have been a judge myself in law school and college moot court/mock trial competitions. The lessons I have learned through my interactions and observations have provided me with the valuable insight needed to be an effective and efficient jurist.

Thompson-Tinsley: I have great respect for Judge Tomann, who has given so much time to public service in our community. I believe I will bring a fresh perspective to the position. I appreciate that appearing in court for most people can be overwhelming, even threatening, which isn’t necessary. Having spent my career in courtrooms throughout the state, I value an environment where everyone is treated with respect.

At the local level especially, the judicial system can be effective without being intimidating. Our community is best served when everyone appearing in our Town Court feels informed and empowered as an active participant. I am committed to creating that environment and using my skills to ensure fair and legally correct outcomes.

What do you enjoy most and least about practicing law?

Chiera: This is quite a difficult question, because I have been an attorney admitted to practice law in the courts of the State of New York since 1988 and have had a variety of legal experiences. I have worked for a mid-sized firm of 75 attorneys, a boutique firm of 17 attorneys and with a partner in my own firm, all in Manhattan. There I litigated cases, representing individuals who had been injured due to the negligence of someone else, as well as, early on, defending companies and individuals who were sued. I took some of these cases to trial before courts as far north as Rensselaer County, as far east as Suffolk County and as far south as Richmond County. I practiced in all the courts of the five boroughs and most counties north of New York City in the handling of these matters.

After 9/11, my office was located in an area known as the “frozen zone” in downtown Manhattan, so I moved it to Westchester and Putnam counties. I was still doing primarily litigation, but began doing the legal work required for real-estate closings, wills and some criminal matters.

The mundane part of running a business is what I like least. What I like most is being challenged with a difficult case or legal argument that appears at first to be insurmountable, and then, through research and legal reasoning and argument, that difficult situation becomes one that is positive for my clients. Having satisfied clients is the goal of all lawyers; I like when mine are happy with the work I have done for them.

Thompson-Tinsley: My favorite thing about practicing law and, in particular, being a trial attorney, is the opportunity to engage others in the judicial process. I love the challenge of translating complex legal issues for people who don’t have legal training and being mindful of the unique vantage points of all participants, including clients, attorneys, jurors and judges. By being open-minded and creative, the path to resolution in every case can feel inclusive instead of alienating. If given the privilege to serve as town justice, my approach to practicing law will translate to a court where everyone understands their rights and has confidence that the law is accurately interpreted and justly applied.

My least favorite thing is dealing with attorneys who let their egos take center stage. Being an effective advocate for your client requires respecting your adversary’s position and not being rigid or dogmatic. When you view compromise as a weakness, you do a disservice to your client specifically and to the profession generally. Ultimately, it’s a waste of everyone’s time.