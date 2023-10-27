Reader Endorsements: Dutchess Legislature

I will be voting on Nov. 7 to re-elect Yvette Valdés Smith as our county legislator. [Her district includes Ward 4 in Beacon.] Yvette takes care of our community as she does her own family, or her prior classrooms as a teacher. Her dedication can’t be measured.

She has worked tirelessly to bring sales-tax reform to the forefront of the debate in the Dutchess County Legislature and has proposed having the county cover the cost for concurrent tuition for high school students to attend Dutchess Community College. She proposed hiring a Climate Smart coordinator to help expand composting and environmental protections. She has prioritized lowering property taxes, co-sponsoring a bill to bring down rates.

Yvette works hard and is always looking out for us, the taxpayers. If you re-elect her, she will continue to support our values and fight to lower taxes. She not only sees you, she hears you.

Raquel Verdesi, Beacon