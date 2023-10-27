Reader Endorsements: Philipstown

I am writing to enthusiastically endorse, for the election on Nov. 7, the candidacies of John Van Tassel, Bob Flaherty and Judy Farrell for the Philipstown Town Board and Tara Percacciolo for town clerk. (I support Adam Hotaling for highway superintendent, too, but don’t interact with him as much as I do with the other candidates and Board Members Megan Cotter and Jason Angell.)

As a regular visitor to Town Hall and attendee at Town Board meetings, I can attest to the complete transparency and full functionality of the activities and conduct of these individuals. They may be associated with the same political party, but they all have very different perspectives on the issues that come before them.

As a close observer of their interactions, I am continually impressed by the informed and respectful nature of their debate. And I can assure you that there is no unwillingness to listen to and consider each other’s ideas. Further, anyone in the town who wishes to be heard by these individuals at a Town Board meeting can be heard and their comments will be respected and considered.

We are indeed fortunate to have a local government process that works and whose participating members are genuinely committed to finding balanced outcomes that are aligned with the interests of a broad consensus of the residents of Philipstown.

Nat Prentice, Garrison

Judy Farrell is the rare public servant. She listens to her constituents, shows good judgment, cares about the issues we face in Philipstown and she isn’t afraid to stand up on her own and do the right thing.

She was the sole vote against the appalling property tax proposal, which would increase our taxes at more than double the rate of inflation. She was one of only two elected officials in Cold Spring and Philipstown who voted against the callous efforts to ban Ukrainian, Israeli and pride flags from display on public property. She takes her job seriously and won’t go along with reckless proposals.

There is a sense that our local governments have lost their way. There is growing dissatisfaction in elected and appointed officials who aren’t focused on important issues and are threatening our unique way of life by approving more suburban sprawl.

Judy Farrell is not one of those people. She is a sterling example of leadership, integrity, fiscal discipline and thoughtfulness. She deserves your vote.

Dan Willson, Philipstown

We are writing to express our support for Judy Farrell for re-election to the Town Board, and we ask for support for the entire Democratic slate.

Judy has been a friendly, approachable member of the board, with integrity and ability to follow up with the complex issues confronting us as individuals and neighbors.

During her term, Judy has helped Philipstown Aging at Home and the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub; she organized a volunteer corps during the pandemic; and advocated Climate Smart initiatives including e-chargers, food scrap recycling, solar and energy efficient lighting at town buildings.

We would do well in re-electing Judy.

Anthony Merante and Lynda Ann Ewen, Philipstown