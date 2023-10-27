State Funds Emergency Communications

Putnam, Dutchess receive grants

New York State announced on Wednesday (Oct. 25) that it had awarded $55 million in funding to counties for upgrades to emergency communications systems, including in Putnam and Dutchess.

The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will send $531,528 to Putnam and $681,272 to Dutchess.

The funds are intended to connect technology used by first responders across agencies and support the development of a “next generation” 911 emergency call system that integrates geographic locators.