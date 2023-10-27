The Current Names Student Journalists

Six will participate in 2023-24 program

The Current has named six high school students as reporters and photographers as part of its Student Journalists Program, now in its fourth year.

The program, which is funded by gifts from The DJ McManus Foundation and members of The Current (see highlandscurrent.org/donate), provides students with an opportunity to be mentored by professional journalists while they serve as paid correspondents for our nonprofit newspaper and website. The correspondents will primarily cover their high schools and issues related to young people.

Three students return for 2023-24: Clara Tripp, who lives in Garrison and is a junior at the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx; Lily Zuckerman, who lives in Garrison and is a senior at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry; and Una Hoppe, a senior at Beacon High School who will contribute photography.

Joining them are Jude Morrison, who lives in Garrison and is a junior at St. Regis High School in New York City; Cadence Heeter, a senior at Beacon High School who will contribute sports photography; and Rachel Thorne, a senior at Beacon High School who, as a ninth grader, was one of the two members of the inaugural Student Journalists Program in 2020.