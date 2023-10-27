The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 28

Heritage Applefest

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Learn about how apples are grown, harvested and processed and enjoy live music, games, history and crafts. Rescheduled from SAT 21. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 4 to 8)

WED 1

Day of the Dead Fiesta

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring a photo of a loved one or pet who has died to honor on the altar of memories.

SAT 4

Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival

BEACON

beaconbonfire.com

Dozens of local venues will host art and music events. ALSO SUN 5. See the website for a full schedule. Tickets to individual events available. Cost: $39 one-day pass ($59 two-day pass)

SAT 4

Taproots Festival

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/taproots-2023

Beacon Climate Action Now will host this community event with education, activities, music, games and food. Free

SUN 5

Daylight Savings

2 a.m. Move your clocks back one hour.

SUN 5

Train and Hobby Show

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

There will be model-train displays and vendors, as well as ride-on trains for kids. Cost: $5

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 28

Touch a Truck

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Haldane Playground

15 Craigside Drive

The fundraiser to support the junior class trip to Washington, D.C., will include a 50/50 raffle, face painting, food and drinks, as well as trucks. Cost: $10 donation

SAT 28

Basketball Clinic

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconk12.org | 845-838-6900

This clinic, which will be run by players and coaches from the boys’ basketball program, is for girls and boys in kindergarten through the fifth grade. Free

SAT 28

Draw Cartoon Animals

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Cartoonist Rick Stromoski, the author of Schnozzer & Tatertoes Take a Hike!, will lead drawing exercises for children ages 6 to 10. Registration required.

SUN 29

Monsters and Marvels

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Alysa Wishingrad will read from her latest book for middle school readers and answer questions.

WED 1

DIY Geode Craft

BEACON

4:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Use salt and glue to create crystals. Registration required.

THURS 2

Coco

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Bring snacks and enjoy hot cocoa for a sing-a-long at this Day of the Dead screening.





THURS 2

Trivia at the Library

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children and teens ages 11 and older are invited to play for prizes.

THURS 2

Dinosaur Sleepover

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Come to the library with a prehistoric friend for story time and snacks. When the humans depart, the dinos will stay at the library and you can pick them up the next day. For ages 3 and older. Registration required.

FRI 3

Teen Movie Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and higher can watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3 together. Registration required.

SAT 4

4-H Puppeteer Players

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The players will perform shows based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. For children ages 8 and younger. Registration required.

SAT 4

Tad Hills

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author and illustrator of the popular characters Duck, Goose and Rocket will demonstrate how he draws them and read from his books.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 28

Brush Strokes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Jim Semmelman’s musical deals with love, loss and lawyers. Also SUN 29, FRI 3, SAT 5, SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($25 students, seniors)

FRI 3

Homecoming

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. KuBe Art Center

211 Fishkill Ave. | ecfa.com

The immersive art experience will include a day in the life of a high school student that ends with a dance in the gym.

FRI 3

Art, Money, Fiction

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Tad Crawford, the author of the Legal Guide for Visual Artists, will talk about his advice and experience as well as his novels, A Floating Life and On Wine-Dark Seas. Cost: $10

FRI 3

The Humans

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)





VISUAL ART

SAT 28

Sympoietic Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Constitution Marsh

127 Warren Landing

constitutionmarsh.audubon.org

Nicole Peyrafitte will lead a photography, drawing and writing workshop inspired by the landscape at the marsh. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 28

Pavilion Tour

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Miguel Quismondo will lead a tour of the new Robert Olnick pavilion, which he designed. Cost: $10

FRI 3

Bill Kooistra

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Kooistra will show paintings and drawings he created of a landscape near his home. Through Nov. 26.

FRI 3

Una Notte a Magazzino

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

Enjoy after-hours at the museum. Cost: $20

SAT 4

Jenny Morgan | Anders Hamilton

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

The Heart wants what it wants – or else it does not care includes paintings by Morgan and sculptures by Hamilton. Through Dec. 16.





SAT 4

Bends & Folds

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Studio Tashtego

160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com

This group show will include works by Kentaro Takashina, Natalia Engelhardt, Camille Le Dressay, Bonnie Levine, Soledad Christie, Alvina Jakobssen, Hiroshi Toyofuku, Alan Meredith and Scott Strickstein. Through Jan. 14.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 28

A Conversation with Ben Patton

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Patton, a filmmaker, psychologist and author who runs a nonprofit that works with veterans, will discuss growing up with a father and grandfather who were major generals. Registration required. Free

SAT 28

Sandra Proto

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The writer will read from her collection of poetry, Wrapped Up In Life with Omniscient Eyes, and answer questions about her work.

WED 1

Citizens Preparedness Training

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

Sponsored by the Lions Club, this workshop is presented by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response.

THURS 2

The Seed Huntress

GARRISON

3 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Join the Philipstown Garden Club for a presentation by Sefra Alexandra, project coordinator for the Ecotype Project, which works to restore native plant species. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors)

THURS 2

Beacon Women Poets

BEACON

7 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Live Writing and the Beacon Litfest will host this evening of poetry.

THURS 2

Hudson Valley Land Wars

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about conflict during the 1760s over land between Indigenous people and Dutchess tenant farmers and landlords in a lecture by Jim Merrell. The event will also be livestreamed. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 4

North and South Redoubts

GARRISON

10 a.m. North Redoubt Trailhead

Snake Hill Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Take a guided, three-mile hike to the redoubts used during the Revolutionary War to thwart the British. Register online. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SAT 4

History of the Lenape People

BEACON

1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Harv Hilowitz will discuss how the first inhabitants of the Hudson Valley lived before colonialists arrived in 1609, forcing many to leave and changing their way of life, and what has happened since. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $5 ages 5 to 15, members free)

MUSIC

SAT 28

Back to the Garden 1969

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dress as a hippie to truly enjoy the Woodstock tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 29

9 Horses | Jacob Jolliff

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The chamber ensemble featuring Joe Brent (mandolin), Sara Caswell (violin) and Andrew Ryan (bass) will play a program that includes works by Vivaldi, Bach and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $15





SUN 29

American Brass Quintet

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. St. George’s Church

105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864

newburghchambermusic.org

The program, part of the Newburgh Chamber Music series, will include 17th-century dance music as well as new work by Timothy Higgins. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)





SUN 29

Tret Fure

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter returns to the folk music of her youth after more than five decades of recording and playing. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 3

Adrian Legg

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The guitarist will be joined by Chris Miele. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 3

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The New Jersey band will play its rock and soul-style hits. Cost: $47.50 to $62.50

SAT 4

Britishmania

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon & 7:30 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The Beatles tribute band plays music from three eras of the band’s arc. Cost: $45

SAT 4

Gary Lewis & The Playboys | Mitch Ryder

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Both performers will play their hits. Cost: $35 to $57 .50

SAT 4

Stella Blue’s Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group will play music by the Grateful Dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

SAT 28

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

For Beacon residents; daily through SUN 5. See website for times.

SAT 28

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

For Philipstown residents; daily through SUN 5. See website for times.

WED 1

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 2

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com