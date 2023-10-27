The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 28
Heritage Applefest
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Learn about how apples are grown, harvested and processed and enjoy live music, games, history and crafts. Rescheduled from SAT 21. Cost: $24 ($21 seniors, $13 ages 4 to 8)
WED 1
Day of the Dead Fiesta
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring a photo of a loved one or pet who has died to honor on the altar of memories.
SAT 4
Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival
BEACON
beaconbonfire.com
Dozens of local venues will host art and music events. ALSO SUN 5. See the website for a full schedule. Tickets to individual events available. Cost: $39 one-day pass ($59 two-day pass)
SAT 4
Taproots Festival
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/taproots-2023
Beacon Climate Action Now will host this community event with education, activities, music, games and food. Free
SUN 5
Daylight Savings
2 a.m. Move your clocks back one hour.
SUN 5
Train and Hobby Show
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
There will be model-train displays and vendors, as well as ride-on trains for kids. Cost: $5
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 28
Touch a Truck
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Haldane Playground
15 Craigside Drive
The fundraiser to support the junior class trip to Washington, D.C., will include a 50/50 raffle, face painting, food and drinks, as well as trucks. Cost: $10 donation
SAT 28
Basketball Clinic
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconk12.org | 845-838-6900
This clinic, which will be run by players and coaches from the boys’ basketball program, is for girls and boys in kindergarten through the fifth grade. Free
SAT 28
Draw Cartoon Animals
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Cartoonist Rick Stromoski, the author of Schnozzer & Tatertoes Take a Hike!, will lead drawing exercises for children ages 6 to 10. Registration required.
SUN 29
Monsters and Marvels
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Alysa Wishingrad will read from her latest book for middle school readers and answer questions.
WED 1
DIY Geode Craft
BEACON
4:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Use salt and glue to create crystals. Registration required.
THURS 2
Coco
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Bring snacks and enjoy hot cocoa for a sing-a-long at this Day of the Dead screening.
THURS 2
Trivia at the Library
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children and teens ages 11 and older are invited to play for prizes.
THURS 2
Dinosaur Sleepover
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Come to the library with a prehistoric friend for story time and snacks. When the humans depart, the dinos will stay at the library and you can pick them up the next day. For ages 3 and older. Registration required.
FRI 3
Teen Movie Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and higher can watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3 together. Registration required.
SAT 4
4-H Puppeteer Players
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The players will perform shows based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. For children ages 8 and younger. Registration required.
SAT 4
Tad Hills
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author and illustrator of the popular characters Duck, Goose and Rocket will demonstrate how he draws them and read from his books.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 28
Brush Strokes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Jim Semmelman’s musical deals with love, loss and lawyers. Also SUN 29, FRI 3, SAT 5, SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($25 students, seniors)
FRI 3
Homecoming
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. KuBe Art Center
211 Fishkill Ave. | ecfa.com
The immersive art experience will include a day in the life of a high school student that ends with a dance in the gym.
FRI 3
Art, Money, Fiction
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Tad Crawford, the author of the Legal Guide for Visual Artists, will talk about his advice and experience as well as his novels, A Floating Life and On Wine-Dark Seas. Cost: $10
FRI 3
The Humans
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)
VISUAL ART
SAT 28
Sympoietic Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Constitution Marsh
127 Warren Landing
constitutionmarsh.audubon.org
Nicole Peyrafitte will lead a photography, drawing and writing workshop inspired by the landscape at the marsh. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 28
Pavilion Tour
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Miguel Quismondo will lead a tour of the new Robert Olnick pavilion, which he designed. Cost: $10
FRI 3
Bill Kooistra
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Kooistra will show paintings and drawings he created of a landscape near his home. Through Nov. 26.
FRI 3
Una Notte a Magazzino
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
Enjoy after-hours at the museum. Cost: $20
SAT 4
Jenny Morgan | Anders Hamilton
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
The Heart wants what it wants – or else it does not care includes paintings by Morgan and sculptures by Hamilton. Through Dec. 16.
SAT 4
Bends & Folds
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Studio Tashtego
160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com
This group show will include works by Kentaro Takashina, Natalia Engelhardt, Camille Le Dressay, Bonnie Levine, Soledad Christie, Alvina Jakobssen, Hiroshi Toyofuku, Alan Meredith and Scott Strickstein. Through Jan. 14.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 28
A Conversation with Ben Patton
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Patton, a filmmaker, psychologist and author who runs a nonprofit that works with veterans, will discuss growing up with a father and grandfather who were major generals. Registration required. Free
SAT 28
Sandra Proto
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The writer will read from her collection of poetry, Wrapped Up In Life with Omniscient Eyes, and answer questions about her work.
WED 1
Citizens Preparedness Training
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
Sponsored by the Lions Club, this workshop is presented by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response.
THURS 2
The Seed Huntress
GARRISON
3 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Join the Philipstown Garden Club for a presentation by Sefra Alexandra, project coordinator for the Ecotype Project, which works to restore native plant species. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors)
THURS 2
Beacon Women Poets
BEACON
7 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Live Writing and the Beacon Litfest will host this evening of poetry.
THURS 2
Hudson Valley Land Wars
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about conflict during the 1760s over land between Indigenous people and Dutchess tenant farmers and landlords in a lecture by Jim Merrell. The event will also be livestreamed. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 4
North and South Redoubts
GARRISON
10 a.m. North Redoubt Trailhead
Snake Hill Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Take a guided, three-mile hike to the redoubts used during the Revolutionary War to thwart the British. Register online. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SAT 4
History of the Lenape People
BEACON
1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Harv Hilowitz will discuss how the first inhabitants of the Hudson Valley lived before colonialists arrived in 1609, forcing many to leave and changing their way of life, and what has happened since. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $5 ages 5 to 15, members free)
MUSIC
SAT 28
Back to the Garden 1969
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dress as a hippie to truly enjoy the Woodstock tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 29
9 Horses | Jacob Jolliff
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The chamber ensemble featuring Joe Brent (mandolin), Sara Caswell (violin) and Andrew Ryan (bass) will play a program that includes works by Vivaldi, Bach and Tchaikovsky. Cost: $15
SUN 29
American Brass Quintet
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. St. George’s Church
105 Grand St. | 845-534-2864
newburghchambermusic.org
The program, part of the Newburgh Chamber Music series, will include 17th-century dance music as well as new work by Timothy Higgins. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)
SUN 29
Tret Fure
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter returns to the folk music of her youth after more than five decades of recording and playing. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 3
Adrian Legg
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The guitarist will be joined by Chris Miele. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 3
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The New Jersey band will play its rock and soul-style hits. Cost: $47.50 to $62.50
SAT 4
Britishmania
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon & 7:30 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The Beatles tribute band plays music from three eras of the band’s arc. Cost: $45
SAT 4
Gary Lewis & The Playboys | Mitch Ryder
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Both performers will play their hits. Cost: $35 to $57 .50
SAT 4
Stella Blue’s Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group will play music by the Grateful Dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
SAT 28
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
For Beacon residents; daily through SUN 5. See website for times.
SAT 28
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
For Philipstown residents; daily through SUN 5. See website for times.
WED 1
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 2
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com