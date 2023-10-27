Where to Report Concerning Behavior

Putnam creates website for threat assessment

The Putnam County Threat Assessment Management Team (PC-TAM) announced last week that it has launched a website at pctam.net where residents can report concerning behavior or activity that could lead to violence.

The county said the site is designed to allow residents to provide detailed information about individuals who are exhibiting potentially dangerous behavior but is not an emergency that requires a call to 911. Submissions are evaluated by a team of mental health and law enforcement investigators.

Reports may cover concerning behaviors such as threats, intense or escalating anger, interest in weapons, depression or isolation, changes in behavior or appearance, an interest in violence or talk of being bullied.

“Pre-attack behaviors and indicators are part of a well-documented phenomenon that occurs prior to an incident of targeted violence, known as the pathway to violence,” said Sheriff Kevin McConville in a statement. “This pathway has many subparts, and if we can intervene on any one of these parts, we will be able to prevent an act of violence from occurring and potentially saving lives. The goal here is prevention, not prosecution.”

The initiative is funded in part by a state grant to support county development of threat assessment and management teams to prevent domestic terrorism.