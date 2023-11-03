Beacon Obituaries

David Carroll (1956-2023)

David P. Carroll, 67, died Oct. 28.

David was born in Beacon on Feb. 1, 1956, the son of Donald and Vera (McKinney) Carroll. He worked for Miron Lumber for 15 years and was a longtime benefactor of the Slater Chemical Fire Co.

He is survived by his siblings, Thomas Carroll (Sara “Seria”), Donna Carroll, Robert Carroll (Linda), Ginny Soltish (Michael) and Laura Jean Baum (Michael).

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Robert, Nathaniel and Rachel Baum; Thomas, Diana and Angelina Carroll, Vincent Basso (Liv-Michelle) and their children, Vincent and Teigan; Christopher Soltish (Katie) and their children, Joseph and Charlotte; Brian Soltish (Jennifer) and their children, Landon, Leiana and Lawson; Michael Soltish (Loren) and their children, Emma, Mason and Everett; and Andrew Soltish. Survivors also include two close friends, Jay Provnick and Steve Shapiro.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 3 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a local SPCA or the American Red Cross (redcross.org).

John Fleming (1930-2023)

John A. Fleming, 92, died Oct. 22 with family members at his side.

He was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Beacon, the son of Augustus and Anna (Skelly) Fleming. John graduated from Beacon High School in 1949 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also did graduate work at Syracuse and Cornell universities.

On Sept. 12, 1953, in Scotia, New York, he wed Joan. They had been married for 65 years at the time of her death in 2018.

After working several years in Pennsylvania doing electronic design for General Electric, the couple moved to Connecticut, where John worked for DuPont on the design of medical research instrumentation, particularly high-speed research centrifuges.

After retiring in 1993, they moved to Canandaigua, where John was a member of the Canandaigua Rotary Club and the Canandaigua Salvation Army Advisory Board. John enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Paul Fleming (Carolyn) and Mark Fleming (Janice); four grandchildren: Claire, John (Stephanie), Nicholas and Jason; and his siblings, Mary Boonstra and Augustus Fleming.

A memorial service was held Oct. 28 at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home in Canandaigua, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery there. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 510, Canandaigua, NY 14424 (salvationarmy.org).

Rich Garcia (1967-2023)

Richard James Garcia, 56, of Beacon, died Oct. 19 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born June 7, 1967, in the Bronx, the son of Eduardo and Judith Garcia. Rich grew up in Haverstraw, where he and his brothers played community sports, including football, Little League baseball and CYO basketball for St. Peter’s.

This love of competition and sports has been passed down to a multigenerational family that passionately enjoys sports, board games and frequent battles of wit.

Richard had a deep connection with his faith in Christ and worshiped often by incorporating another great love of his: music. His beautiful singing voice that brought a smile to everyone who heard it. His most cherished moments were spent with his family. Rich was always quick with a joke, advice or a helping hand whenever needed. His family said that, because he had the superpower to fix practically anything, his services were utilized regularly.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carla Garcia; and his children, Christine Murray (Ryan), James Garcia (Rose Him), John Garcia (Marissa Abreu), Christian Garcia and Nicholas Garcia. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward Garcia (Lisa) and Michael Garcia (Megan), and his former wife, Patricia Campisi.

A funeral service was held Oct. 28 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill.

Peg Sgorbissa (1953-2023)

Margaret “Peg” Sgorbissa, 70, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Oct. 30 at her home.

Born Oct. 22, 1953, she was one of the nine children of Jeremiah and Margaret O’Connor. Peg graduated from Peekskill High School in 1972. She spent several years in Maine before settling in Beacon. In 1987, she married John Sgorbissa, who died in 2020.

For many years, Peg worked at Durkins in Beacon, where many local residents knew and loved her, her family said. Peg loved helping those in need and spent a lot of her free time volunteering with the soup kitchen and the Salvation Army.

In her free time, you could find Peg hanging out by her pool, with her dogs, camping and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She always tried to show up for everything.

She is survived by her 11 children: Harmonie Dugas, Thomas Dugas (Jennifer), Jennifer Sgorbissa Taveras (Esequiel), William Guilbault (Maria), Jennifer, Christopher, Shanice, Justina, Connor and John Sgorbissa (Tiffany), and Shazeek Smith. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Kathleen Barone (John), Elizabeth O’Connor, Regina Burgos (Mick), Michael Schmidt, Peter Schmidt, Kenneth Schmidt and Kevin Schmidt (Amy). Her brother, Jerry O’Connor, died before her.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 4) at McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St. in Fishkill. A service will take place at 3 p.m.

