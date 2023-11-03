Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from September

Beacon police officers responded to 752 calls, including 32 auto crashes and 14 domestic disputes.

Friday, Sept. 1

A Main Street caller reported damage to his vehicle because of a hit-and-run.

Monday, Sept. 4

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported a stolen bicycle.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Paula P. Roussos, 43, of New Windsor, was processed on a bench warrant.

Friday, Sept. 8

A Wilkes Street caller reported unauthorized charges on his credit card.

A North Chestnut Street caller reported a stolen cell phone. It was recovered.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Jason Chinchitty, 35, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident after a hit-and-run on Wolcott Avenue.

Monday, Sept. 11

Gavin H. Checchi, 24, of Beacon, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest after a disturbance on Main Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Paul E. Westlake, 54, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a crash on Barrett Place.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

John Alani, 43, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing after an incident on Main Street.

Daral Reilly, 52, of Beacon, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly having an open container of alcohol on Main Street.

Corey J. Adams, 34, of Beacon, was charged with allegedly having an open container of alcohol on Main Street.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Irvin Vidals, 29, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Willow Street.

Saturday, Sept. 16

A Spencer Lane caller reported that his neighbor had damaged his property.

A caller reported a lost license plate.

Sunday, Sept. 17

A Spring Valley Street caller reported a deceased animal on the side of the road.

Monday, Sept. 18

A caller reported a landlord/tenant dispute.

Sergio D. Silva, 27, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on DeWindt Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Kayden L. Dommermuthmackey, 23, of Hopewell Junction, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license and second-degree obstructing governmental administration after a traffic stop on Davis Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

A Main Street caller reported money fraudulently taken from his bank account.

Friday, Sept. 22

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported lawn furniture taken from her property.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Christopher Carmona, 33, of Brooklyn, was charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Main Street.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Timothy L. Leggiero, 34, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license after a traffic stop on Eliza Street.

Friday, Sept. 29

Mary E. A. Grice, 31, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue.

A Miller Street caller reported a lost license plate.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.