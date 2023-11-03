Byrne Names Putnam Planning Director

Promotes principal planner to job

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne on Tuesday (Oct. 31) announced the appointment of Barbara Barosa as commissioner of the Department of Planning, Development and Public Transportation. She had been the principal planner.

Barosa, who has worked for the agency since 2013, was formerly director of planning for the Town of Somers and a planner with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

She succeeds John Tully, head of the purchasing department, who served as the interim commissioner. He replaced Sandra Fusco, whose departure in August 2022 caused some pushback from legislators, who asked then-County Executive MaryEllen Odell to inform them when there were changes in top personnel at agencies.