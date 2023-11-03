Dutchess Seeks Proposals for DMV Building

Affordable housing among goals in Beacon

Dutchess County has issued a “request for expressions of interest” to redevelop a portion of its property at 223 Main St. in Beacon.

According to the county, the goal is the creation of affordable housing and ground-floor commercial space.

The request emphasizes what the county calls its “strong preference” for the maximum number of below-market-rate housing units, including for people whose income is 30 percent or less of the area median income. Green building practices and a pocket park or other public green space are also encouraged.

Dutchess County offices, as well as the Department of Motor Vehicles, will remain. The farmers market will also continue to run on Sundays in the building’s parking lot. Proposals are due by Nov. 30.