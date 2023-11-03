Empowered Artists Winners Announced

Arts Mid-Hudson presents three awards

Arts Mid-Hudson on Oct. 16 announced the winners of its annual Empowered Artist Award, including two with connections to Beacon.

The award is bestowed upon artists in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties and honors Linda Marston-Reid, the former executive director of Arts Mid-Hudson. It provides unrestricted funds.

Jean-Marc Superville Sovak of Ulster County, who has a studio in Beacon, and Gwen Laster, a Beacon musician, were among the three winners. The other was Jill Enfield, of Orange County.