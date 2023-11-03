Now in its fourth year, The Current’s Halloween Costume Contest has become one of our favorite things to come out of 2020. We asked readers to submit photos of themselves or their children and pets in costume — and we corralled others before the Halloween parades in Cold Spring and Beacon on Oct. 28.

Our guest judges had a hard time choosing the winners in six categories — these masters of Halloween spirit will receive an annual membership to The Current and a year’s worth of bragging rights. Thank you to everyone who entered, and to our judges: Johanna Reinhardt, director of the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring; Beth Vardy, teen services librarian at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison; and Stephanie Montesanto, head of youth services at the Howland Public Library in Beacon.

Thank you to all those who participated!