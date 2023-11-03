On The Spot

By , Reporter |

Did you prefer 80- or 60-degree fall days?


If I’m not staring at the ocean, I want 60. ~Vanessa Black, Beacon


I like both; I’m Australian. ~Daniel Askill, Garrison

Alison Lusardi
I’ll take 80; I like warm weather. ~Alison Lusardi, Cold Spring

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.