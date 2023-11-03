The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival

BEACON

beaconbonfire.com

Dozens of local venues will host art and music events. ALSO SUN 5. See the website for a full schedule. Tickets to individual events available. Cost: $39 one-day pass ($59 two-day pass)

SAT 4

Taproots Festival

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/taproots-2023

Beacon Climate Action Now will host this community event with education, activities, music, games and food. Free

SUN 5

Daylight Savings

2 a.m. Move your clocks back one hour.

SUN 5

Pumpkin Smash

GARRISON

Noon – 2 p.m. Graymoor

1350 Route 9

Guests are invited to bring their leftover Halloween pumpkins to the Holy Mountain to smash them or roll them down the hill. The remnants will be composted at San Damiano Farm. There will also be donuts and cider.

TUES 7

Cake for Dinner

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Celebrate the release of Yossy Arefi’s Snacking Bakes: Simple Recipes for Cookies, Bars, Brownies, Cakes and More with cake and cake-related games. Registration requested.



WED 8

Cocktail Party

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

The Tioronda Garden Club will honor Norman McLeod for his work in beautifying the city. Tickets are available from members; email [email protected]. Cost: $20

SAT 11

Arty Martini Party

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Draw on the walls and enjoy live music by Omar Ramirez during the art center’s fall fundraiser. Cost: $50

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 11

Small Works Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

This annual show and sale will include paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics and mixed media works to benefit the nonprofit’s work at Bannerman Island. Through Feb. 4.





SAT 11

Fly Boy TV | Grumble

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

See the exhibits Uh-Oh, I Smell Another Cartoon Crossover and Tuff Stuff. Through Dec. 1.

SAT 11

Between Facing Mirrors

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Michelle Silver’s paintings of her inner world will be on view through Dec. 2.

SAT 11

Ilse Schreiber-Noll

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, see Schreiber-Noll’s paintings in Embracing Nature’s Brush; in Gallery 2, Joel Brown’s ceramic sculptures and Linda Winters’ paintings; and in the Beacon Room, works by 40 artists from New York, Germany and the Netherlands.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 4

North and South Redoubts

GARRISON

10 a.m. North Redoubt Trailhead

Snake Hill Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Take a guided, 3-mile hike to the redoubts used during the Revolutionary War to thwart the British. Register online. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SAT 4

History of the Lenape People

BEACON

1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Harv Hilowitz will discuss how the first inhabitants of the Hudson Valley lived before colonialists arrived in 1609, forcing many to leave and changing their way of life, and what has happened since. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $5 ages 5 to 15, members free)

TUES 7

Positive Psychology & Plant Medicine

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St. | warmicitaherbals.com

Herbalist Katya Varlamova and psychiatrist Natasha Shaginian will lead a workshop about increasing well-being that includes making an herbal tea. Cost: $70

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 4

4-H Puppeteer Players

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The players will perform shows based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. For children ages 8 and younger. Registration required.

SAT 4

Tad Hills

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The author and illustrator of the popular characters Duck, Goose and Rocket will demonstrate how he draws them and read from his books.

THURS 9

3D Printing

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students ages 11 and older are invited to design a project for the library’s new 3D printer. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

Brush Strokes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Jim Semmelman’s musical deals with love, loss and lawyers. Also SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($25 students, seniors)

SAT 4

The Humans

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Also FRI 10, SAT 11, SUN 12. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)

TUES 7

The Stones and Brian Jones

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Nick Bromfield’s documentary explores the legacy of Jones, one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones, who died in 1969 at age 20. Cost: $17





WED 8

Stand Up Beacon

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.

bit.ly/beacon-comedy-11-8

This evening of laughs will feature transgender comedian Jaye McBride and Cody Montanye, both natives of upstate New York. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





THURS 9

The OH Show

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This play, which addresses “the good, the bad and the ugly” of life, was inspired by the stories of ordinary people who overcame extraordinary challenges. Cost: $25

FRI 10

Cold Spring Comedy

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Move | 37 Chestnut St.

movecoldspring.com

The comedians will be Pete Smith, Renee Cassard, Katie MacInness, Amy Stiller, Cynthia Levin, Lloyd Desbrisay and Joey Asher. Cost: $20

FRI 10

DreamGirls

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

As part of the Cinema Depot movie musical series, see the 2006 film starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose and Eddie Murphy about a group of soul singers. Cost: $15

FRI 10

Wings

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

To honor veterans, the theater will screen the 1927 silent film, which starred Clara Bow and won the first Oscar for best picture, with live organ music by John Barrata. Free





SUN 12

Songs and Letters of the Spanish Civil War

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

In honor of Veterans Day, the center will stage a reading of this play about the letters that newlyweds George and Ruth Watt exchanged while George was a volunteer in the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. Cost: $20

VISUAL ART

SAT 4

Jenny Morgan | Anders Hamilton

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

The Heart wants what it wants – or else it does not care includes paintings by Morgan and sculptures by Hamilton. Through Dec. 16.

SAT 4

Bends & Folds

COLD SPRING

5 – 7 p.m. Studio Tashtego

160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com

This group show will include works by Kentaro Takashina, Natalia Engelhardt, Camille LeDressay, Bonnie Levine, Soledad Christie, Alvina Jakobssen, Hiroshi Toyofuku, Alan Meredith and Scott Strickstein. Through Jan. 14.

SUN 5

Seeking the Light

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Karin Lemke’s landscape, seascape and skyscraper paintings will be on view through

Dec. 14.

SAT 11

Arvo Pärt Night

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

For the final event of the avant-garde exhibition No Name | No Slogan, Jaanika Peerna will be accompanied in a visual-art performance by the Brasiles Ensemble and the Brasiles Art Collective. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 4

Gary Lewis & The Playboys | Mitch Ryder

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Both performers will play their hits. Cost: $35 to $57.50

SAT 4

Stella Blue’s Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The group will play music by the Grateful Dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

THURS 9

Robin and Linda Williams

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

After playing with their own bands, the duo has regrouped to perform country music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





FRI 10

Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan & Bruce Foley

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Members of Cherish the Ladies will play Celtic music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 11

Blues Blowout Anniversary

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The show will feature the Billy Price Band and Kevin Burt. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SAT 11

Soultown to Motown

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Sensational Soul Cruisers will play the music of iconic bands, including Otis Redding, the Four Tops and the Commodores. Cost: $40 to $57

SUN 12

Arnaud Sussman and Michael Stephen Brown

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

This concert, presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, will honor Sussman’s father, a Holocaust survivor, with a program of work by Jews who were victims of the Holocaust or managed to escape. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 6

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 7

Election Day

6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

voterlookup.elections.ny.gov

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 8

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 8

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 8

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget.

THURS 9

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov