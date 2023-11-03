The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
Beacon Bonfire Music + Art Festival
BEACON
beaconbonfire.com
Dozens of local venues will host art and music events. ALSO SUN 5. See the website for a full schedule. Tickets to individual events available. Cost: $39 one-day pass ($59 two-day pass)
SAT 4
Taproots Festival
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/taproots-2023
Beacon Climate Action Now will host this community event with education, activities, music, games and food. Free
SUN 5
Daylight Savings
2 a.m. Move your clocks back one hour.
SUN 5
Pumpkin Smash
GARRISON
Noon – 2 p.m. Graymoor
1350 Route 9
Guests are invited to bring their leftover Halloween pumpkins to the Holy Mountain to smash them or roll them down the hill. The remnants will be composted at San Damiano Farm. There will also be donuts and cider.
TUES 7
Cake for Dinner
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Celebrate the release of Yossy Arefi’s Snacking Bakes: Simple Recipes for Cookies, Bars, Brownies, Cakes and More with cake and cake-related games. Registration requested.
WED 8
Cocktail Party
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
The Tioronda Garden Club will honor Norman McLeod for his work in beautifying the city. Tickets are available from members; email [email protected]. Cost: $20
SAT 11
Arty Martini Party
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Draw on the walls and enjoy live music by Omar Ramirez during the art center’s fall fundraiser. Cost: $50
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 11
Small Works Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
This annual show and sale will include paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics and mixed media works to benefit the nonprofit’s work at Bannerman Island. Through Feb. 4.
SAT 11
Fly Boy TV | Grumble
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
See the exhibits Uh-Oh, I Smell Another Cartoon Crossover and Tuff Stuff. Through Dec. 1.
SAT 11
Between Facing Mirrors
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Michelle Silver’s paintings of her inner world will be on view through Dec. 2.
SAT 11
Ilse Schreiber-Noll
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, see Schreiber-Noll’s paintings in Embracing Nature’s Brush; in Gallery 2, Joel Brown’s ceramic sculptures and Linda Winters’ paintings; and in the Beacon Room, works by 40 artists from New York, Germany and the Netherlands.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 4
North and South Redoubts
GARRISON
10 a.m. North Redoubt Trailhead
Snake Hill Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Take a guided, 3-mile hike to the redoubts used during the Revolutionary War to thwart the British. Register online. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SAT 4
History of the Lenape People
BEACON
1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Harv Hilowitz will discuss how the first inhabitants of the Hudson Valley lived before colonialists arrived in 1609, forcing many to leave and changing their way of life, and what has happened since. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $5 ages 5 to 15, members free)
TUES 7
Positive Psychology & Plant Medicine
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St. | warmicitaherbals.com
Herbalist Katya Varlamova and psychiatrist Natasha Shaginian will lead a workshop about increasing well-being that includes making an herbal tea. Cost: $70
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 4
4-H Puppeteer Players
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The players will perform shows based on popular children’s stories and fairy tales. For children ages 8 and younger. Registration required.
SAT 4
Tad Hills
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The author and illustrator of the popular characters Duck, Goose and Rocket will demonstrate how he draws them and read from his books.
THURS 9
3D Printing
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students ages 11 and older are invited to design a project for the library’s new 3D printer. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
Brush Strokes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Jim Semmelman’s musical deals with love, loss and lawyers. Also SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($25 students, seniors)
SAT 4
The Humans
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Also FRI 10, SAT 11, SUN 12. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)
TUES 7
The Stones and Brian Jones
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Nick Bromfield’s documentary explores the legacy of Jones, one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones, who died in 1969 at age 20. Cost: $17
WED 8
Stand Up Beacon
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.
bit.ly/beacon-comedy-11-8
This evening of laughs will feature transgender comedian Jaye McBride and Cody Montanye, both natives of upstate New York. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 9
The OH Show
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This play, which addresses “the good, the bad and the ugly” of life, was inspired by the stories of ordinary people who overcame extraordinary challenges. Cost: $25
FRI 10
Cold Spring Comedy
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Move | 37 Chestnut St.
movecoldspring.com
The comedians will be Pete Smith, Renee Cassard, Katie MacInness, Amy Stiller, Cynthia Levin, Lloyd Desbrisay and Joey Asher. Cost: $20
FRI 10
DreamGirls
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
As part of the Cinema Depot movie musical series, see the 2006 film starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose and Eddie Murphy about a group of soul singers. Cost: $15
FRI 10
Wings
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
To honor veterans, the theater will screen the 1927 silent film, which starred Clara Bow and won the first Oscar for best picture, with live organ music by John Barrata. Free
SUN 12
Songs and Letters of the Spanish Civil War
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
In honor of Veterans Day, the center will stage a reading of this play about the letters that newlyweds George and Ruth Watt exchanged while George was a volunteer in the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. Cost: $20
VISUAL ART
SAT 4
Jenny Morgan | Anders Hamilton
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
The Heart wants what it wants – or else it does not care includes paintings by Morgan and sculptures by Hamilton. Through Dec. 16.
SAT 4
Bends & Folds
COLD SPRING
5 – 7 p.m. Studio Tashtego
160 Main St. | studiotashtego.com
This group show will include works by Kentaro Takashina, Natalia Engelhardt, Camille LeDressay, Bonnie Levine, Soledad Christie, Alvina Jakobssen, Hiroshi Toyofuku, Alan Meredith and Scott Strickstein. Through Jan. 14.
SUN 5
Seeking the Light
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Karin Lemke’s landscape, seascape and skyscraper paintings will be on view through
Dec. 14.
SAT 11
Arvo Pärt Night
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
For the final event of the avant-garde exhibition No Name | No Slogan, Jaanika Peerna will be accompanied in a visual-art performance by the Brasiles Ensemble and the Brasiles Art Collective. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 4
Gary Lewis & The Playboys | Mitch Ryder
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Both performers will play their hits. Cost: $35 to $57.50
SAT 4
Stella Blue’s Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The group will play music by the Grateful Dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
THURS 9
Robin and Linda Williams
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
After playing with their own bands, the duo has regrouped to perform country music. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 10
Joanie Madden, Mary Coogan & Bruce Foley
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Members of Cherish the Ladies will play Celtic music. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 11
Blues Blowout Anniversary
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The show will feature the Billy Price Band and Kevin Burt. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SAT 11
Soultown to Motown
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Sensational Soul Cruisers will play the music of iconic bands, including Otis Redding, the Four Tops and the Commodores. Cost: $40 to $57
SUN 12
Arnaud Sussman and Michael Stephen Brown
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
This concert, presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, will honor Sussman’s father, a Holocaust survivor, with a program of work by Jews who were victims of the Holocaust or managed to escape. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 6
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 7
Election Day
6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
voterlookup.elections.ny.gov
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 8
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 8
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 8
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2024 budget.
THURS 9
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov