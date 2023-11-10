Breeze Airways to Fly from Stewart

Low-cost carrier will serve Orlando, Charleston

Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday (Nov. 8) that it will begin operating flights from New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor to Orlando, Florida, and Charleston, South Carolina, beginning Feb. 15.

The airline will offer flights to and from Orlando on Thursdays and Sundays from $59 each way, and to and from Charleston on Fridays and Mondays starting at $49 each way. The flights will use Airbus A220-300 planes.

Breeze also flies out of Westchester County Airport two days per week to Vero Beach, Florida, and Charleston starting in December and Jacksonville, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, beginning in May.