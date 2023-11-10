NYC Marathon Finishes

There were 51,340 runners who competed on Nov. 5 in the TCS New York City Marathon. Here are local finishers.
Beacon
Steven Wengrovitz (3:44:31)
Steven Costa (4:18:37)
Stefanie Kato (4:22:48)
Nicky Federici (4:58:06)
Christine Alicea (6:35:08)
Laurie Gliboff (6:59.44)
Philipstown/Cold Spring
Kristen Sherman (4:18.50)
Emily Duncan (4:48:41)
Heather Purvis (5:05.29)
Garrison
Catherine McCutchen (4:13:19)
Paul Mackey (4:19:35)
Jacob Haelen (4:22:17)
Samantha Lutzer (4:26:49)
Laura Bruno (4:27:23)
Christina Moon (5:01:20)
Carly Arnold (5:26:04)
Vanessa Washington (5:44:24)
Megan DiBartolo (5:55.28)
Putnam Valley
Kyle Christopher (5:36.59)
Gregory Schiffer (5:38.05)
Wappingers Falls
Stephen Koshansky (3:18:45)
Joseph Baffuto (4:37:38)
Philip DiNonno (4:42:25)
Melissa Mourges (5:06:22)
Elise Spiro (5:34:54)
Claudia Rodrigues (5:48:50)
Shelly Hay (6:45:45)
Fishkill
Sean Mcliverty (3:33:41)
Christopher Bloome (4:16:52)
Desmond Barnett (5:34:25)
Alison MacAvery (5:55:31)
Michelle Kelly (5:55:55)
Ruth Johnson (6:45:25)
Peekskill
Blake Elwood (3:28:50)
Kimberly Gaube (4:17:40)
Chrystel Flores (4:23:00)
Mary Porcaro (4:42:13)
Daniel Caruso (4:45:40)
Andrew King (4:50:03)
Lucy Freilich (4:53:59)
Angela Marriott (5:13:21)
Daniel Shin (5:34:41)
Michelle Tenzyk (5:57:55)