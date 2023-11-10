Philipstown Obituaries

Mary Ellen De Felice (1943-2023)

Mary Ellen Turnesa De Felice, 80, of Garrison, died Nov. 4 at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, with her daughters at her side.

She was born July 7, 1943, in the Bronx, the daughter of Michael and Mary Turnesa. She grew up in Elmsford.

Mary Ellen and her family were affiliated with Knollwood Country Club, where her father was the golf pro for more than 50 years. She attended Our Lady of Victory Academy, Ladycliff College in Highland Falls and Fordham University in the Bronx, where she earned a master’s degree in education.

She began her career at Alice E. Grady Elementary School in Elmsford, where she taught fourth grade. She later worked as a counselor at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry.

Mary Ellen loved people, her family said. Her children and grandchildren were her world. She had an artistic flair and loved fashion and design. She always put others before herself and loved fiercely but also had a silly side and loved to laugh.

She was a strong Catholic parishioner. While she attended several churches over the years, she was first affiliated with Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Elmsford. It was there that she married Richard De Felice on Aug. 26, 1967.

Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters, Monica Tomasini and Diana Slavis (Joe); her former husband, Richard De Felice; her former son-in-law, Frank Tomasini; her sister, Jeanie; and her grandchildren, Adeline Tomasini, Anna Tomasini, Ella Slavis, JC Slavis and Christian Slavis. Her brothers, Michael and Jimmy, died before her.

A wake took place on Nov. 7 at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home in Elmsford, followed by a funeral Mass on Nov. 8 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Memorial donations may be made to the Yorktown Adult Day Care Program, 2300 Catherine St., Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 (yorktownadp.com).

Robert Simpson (1959-2023)

Robert Simpson, 64, of Nanuet and formerly of Cold Spring, died Oct. 31 at Nyack Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1959, in Cold Spring, the son of George and Alphoneson Simpson. Robert loved to be outdoors, hunting, fishing and crabbing, his family said. In his younger days he worked at Cold Spring Cemetery as a groundskeeper.

Robert is survived by his siblings, George Simpson, Shirley Conley, Roberta Cook, Maryjoe Fayo, Michael Simpson and Christopher Simpson. His siblings Todd Simpson, Mark Simpson and Margaret Simpson died before him. Funeral services will be private.

