The Week Ahead

VETERANS DAY
SAT 11
Ceremony
BEACON
11 a.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St.
SAT 11
Ceremony
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. War Memorial
Main Street at Chestnut
SAT 11
Ceremony
NELSONVILLE
Noon. Village Green
Main Street at Pearl
COMMUNITY
SAT 11
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s
1 Chestnut St.
hopsonthehudson.com
More than 50 makers and artists will be selling their creations, including woodworkers, potters, candle makers, jewelers and glass makers. Rain or shine.
SAT 11
Shopping for a Cause
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. The Landmark Beacon
139 Main St.
dutchesscounty.dressforsuccess.org
Dress for Success will hold a sale of new and gently used clothing to support its programs helping women in the workforce. Prices start at $5. Also SUN 12.
SAT 11
Arty Martini Party
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Draw on the walls and enjoy live music by Omar Ramirez during the art center’s fall fundraiser. Cost: $50
WED 15
Women Entrepreneurs Networking
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6 p.m. River Valley Arts Center
9 South Mesier Ave. | wedcbiz.org
Make connections to grow your business at this event hosted by the Women’s Enterprise Development Center. Cost: $15
SAT 18
Holiday Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Work by more than 30 regional potters will be available, along with jewelry and art. Daily through Nov. 26, except Thanksgiving. Donations for the Putnam Community Action Partnership food pantry will be collected for the duration. A preview for members is scheduled for FRI 17 from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a reception.
SAT 18
Pet Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring dogs, cats and ferrets for vaccinations. Proof of residency in Putnam County and prior rabies certificate required. Free
SAT 18
Food Pantry Fundraiser
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Shop for $5 books to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Through Nov. 22 or while supplies last. The spring sale raised $800.
SAT 18
Winter Craft Fair
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The fair will feature more than 75 vendors, along with an ice-skating performance, theme-tree raffles, photos with Santa Claus and other events.
SAT 18
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Weekends through Dec. 22.
SAT 18
Pizza Benefit
CONTINENTAL VILLAGE
Noon – 4 p.m. Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road
Enjoy wood-fired pizza from Mommo Pizza Napoletana, with proceeds funding new equipment for the firefighters.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 12
Social Media Mental Health
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
As part of the library’s Digital Wellness Series, learn how to make connections and network online while avoiding misinformation, anxiety and screen addiction.
SAT 18
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. Fahnestock State Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
A guide from the Putnam Highlands Audubon will lead a hike to look for raptors and other migrating species. Registration required. Meet at the Big Woods Trailhead parking lot off Route 301. Free
SAT 18
Wreath-Making Workshop
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | cceputnamcounty.org
Supplies will be provided to create a natural and sustainable décor piece. Registration required. Cost: $40
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 11
Small Works Exhibition
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
This annual show and sale will include paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics and mixed-media works to benefit the nonprofit’s work at Bannerman Island. Through Feb. 4.
SAT 11
Fly Boy TV | Grumble
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
See the exhibits Uh-Oh, I Smell Another Cartoon Crossover and Tuff Stuff.
Through Dec. 1.
SAT 11
Falling Forward
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
Laurel and Jen Smith, identical twins, will share their prints, dyed eggs and glass works. Through Dec. 3.
SAT 11
Between Facing Mirrors
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Michelle Silver’s paintings of her inner world will be on view through Dec. 2.
SAT 11
Ilse Schreiber-Noll
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, see Schreiber-Noll’s paintings in Embracing Nature’s Brush; in Gallery 2, Joel Brown’s ceramic sculptures and Linda Winters’ paintings; and in the Beacon Room, works by 40 artists from New York, Germany and the Netherlands.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 11
Dino Dig
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Dig for fossils and learn about paleontology. Registration required.
TUES 14
Pet Toys
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
For this month’s Creators Workshop, make a toy for any kind of pet.
Registration required.
TUES 14
Pajama Storytime and Craft
BEACON
6:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Wear your PJs, enjoy a story and make something. For children ages 4 to 7. Registration required.
THURS 16
Gnome Homes
BEACON
6:15 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to make crafty residences. Registration required.
SAT 18
Dinosaur Adventure
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will lead activities for participants to find bones and construct a dinosaur. Registration required.
SAT 18
Middle School Night
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe
facebook.com/philipstownrecreation
Students in grades 6 to 8 can play indoor gaga ball and dodge ball, sing karaoke and go on a scavenger hunt. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 11
The Humans
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Also SUN 12, FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)
SUN 12
Songs and Letters of the Spanish Civil War
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
In honor of Veterans Day, the center will stage a reading of this play about the letters that newlyweds George and Ruth Watt exchanged while George was a volunteer in the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. Cost: $20
SUN 12
Lakota Nation vs. United States
BEACON
5 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
This 2022 documentary examines the Lakota fight to reclaim sacred land in the Black Hills, the location of Mount Rushmore. Co-hosted by City Council Member Paloma Wake, StoryScreen and The Yard.
THURS 16
Finding Nemo
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Young actors from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will present the Disney hit about a clownfish who gets help from other ocean creatures while trying to reunite with his father. Also FRI 17, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $5 students)
FRI 17
Lewis Black
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian known as the “king of rant” is on his Tragically, I Need You tour. Cost: $62 to $92
FRI 17
Samantha Bee
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
On her first national tour, the comedian known for her late-night show Full Frontal will perform Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education. Cost: $45 to $185
FRI 17
Stomp!
WEST POINT
8 p.m. Eisenhower Hall
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ikehall.com
The show, created in New York City in 1994, features percussion, movement and visual comedy for all ages, including new routines. This is a stop on the show’s national tour. Cost: $48
SUN 19
Throwing Stones
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This staged reading of a play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads. Free
SUN 19
Protest
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Cold Spring Dance
82 Crest Road | coldspringdance.org
Dancers from the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Martha Graham Dance Company will perform a contemporary piece choreographed by Cally Kordaris. Cost: $100
SAT 19
Lucia Cherciu
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The former Dutchess County poet laureate will read from her latest collection, Immigrant Prodigal Daughter, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
VISUAL ART
SAT 11
Arvo Pärt Night
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
For the final event of the avant-garde exhibition No Name | No Slogan, Jaanika Peerna will be accompanied in a visual-art performance by the Brasiles Ensemble and the Brasiles Art Collective. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 11
Blues Blowout Anniversary
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The show will feature the Billy Price Band and Kevin Burt. Cost: $50 ($55 door)
SAT 11
Soultown to Motown
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Sensational Soul Cruisers will play the music of iconic artists, including Otis Redding, the Four Tops and the Commodores. Cost: $40 to $57
SUN 12
Arnaud Sussman and Michael Stephen Brown
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
This concert, presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, will honor Sussman’s father, a Holocaust survivor, with a program of work by Jews who were victims of the Holocaust or managed to escape. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
FRI 17
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead tribute band will play audience-submitted “dream” set lists. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 17
Stephen Clair
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The Americana and alt-country singer and guitarist will play music from his latest album, The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 18
Down Hill Strugglers
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The old-time string band will play new interpretations of classic songs. Cost: $20
SAT 18
The Weight Band
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The tribute band plays music from The Band in the Woodstock era. Cost: $44 to $54
SAT 18
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from George Harrison’s legacy. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 18
Joe McPhee with Strings
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar St. | mcphee.eventbrite.com
Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with an ensemble band including Gwen Laster, Melanie Dyer and James Keepnews. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 18
Herman’s Hermits
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Peter Noone and the band will play their classics. Cost: $47 to $67
SUN 19
Elm Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Joel Pitchon (violin), Anthony Berner (violin/viola), Volcy Pelletier (cello) and Yu-mei Wei (piano) will play a program that includes works by Mozart and Schumann. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 19
A Night of James Bond
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Hosted by Annalyse & Ryan, this soundtrack night rescheduled from September will include a 10-piece band. Cost: $30
CIVIC
MON 13
Campus Master Plan Forum
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
MON 13
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 14
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 15
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 15
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org