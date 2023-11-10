The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

VETERANS DAY

SAT 11

Ceremony

BEACON

11 a.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St.

SAT 11

Ceremony

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. War Memorial

Main Street at Chestnut

SAT 11

Ceremony

NELSONVILLE

Noon. Village Green

Main Street at Pearl

COMMUNITY

SAT 11

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. St. Mary’s

1 Chestnut St.

hopsonthehudson.com

More than 50 makers and artists will be selling their creations, including woodworkers, potters, candle makers, jewelers and glass makers. Rain or shine.

SAT 11

Shopping for a Cause

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. The Landmark Beacon

139 Main St.

dutchesscounty.dressforsuccess.org

Dress for Success will hold a sale of new and gently used clothing to support its programs helping women in the workforce. Prices start at $5. Also SUN 12.

SAT 11

Arty Martini Party

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Draw on the walls and enjoy live music by Omar Ramirez during the art center’s fall fundraiser. Cost: $50

WED 15

Women Entrepreneurs Networking

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6 p.m. River Valley Arts Center

9 South Mesier Ave. | wedcbiz.org

Make connections to grow your business at this event hosted by the Women’s Enterprise Development Center. Cost: $15

SAT 18

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Work by more than 30 regional potters will be available, along with jewelry and art. Daily through Nov. 26, except Thanksgiving. Donations for the Putnam Community Action Partnership food pantry will be collected for the duration. A preview for members is scheduled for FRI 17 from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a reception.

SAT 18

Pet Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring dogs, cats and ferrets for vaccinations. Proof of residency in Putnam County and prior rabies certificate required. Free

SAT 18

Food Pantry Fundraiser

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Shop for $5 books to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Through Nov. 22 or while supplies last. The spring sale raised $800.

SAT 18

Winter Craft Fair

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The fair will feature more than 75 vendors, along with an ice-skating performance, theme-tree raffles, photos with Santa Claus and other events.

SAT 18

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Weekends through Dec. 22.

SAT 18

Pizza Benefit

CONTINENTAL VILLAGE

Noon – 4 p.m. Fire Department

12 Spy Pond Road

Enjoy wood-fired pizza from Mommo Pizza Napoletana, with proceeds funding new equipment for the firefighters.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 12

Social Media Mental Health

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

As part of the library’s Digital Wellness Series, learn how to make connections and network online while avoiding misinformation, anxiety and screen addiction.

SAT 18

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. Fahnestock State Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

A guide from the Putnam Highlands Audubon will lead a hike to look for raptors and other migrating species. Registration required. Meet at the Big Woods Trailhead parking lot off Route 301. Free

SAT 18

Wreath-Making Workshop

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | cceputnamcounty.org

Supplies will be provided to create a natural and sustainable décor piece. Registration required. Cost: $40

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 11

Small Works Exhibition

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

This annual show and sale will include paintings, prints, photographs, ceramics and mixed-media works to benefit the nonprofit’s work at Bannerman Island. Through Feb. 4.

SAT 11

Fly Boy TV | Grumble

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

See the exhibits Uh-Oh, I Smell Another Cartoon Crossover and Tuff Stuff.

Through Dec. 1.

SAT 11

Falling Forward

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

Laurel and Jen Smith, identical twins, will share their prints, dyed eggs and glass works. Through Dec. 3.

SAT 11

Between Facing Mirrors

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Michelle Silver’s paintings of her inner world will be on view through Dec. 2.

SAT 11

Ilse Schreiber-Noll

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, see Schreiber-Noll’s paintings in Embracing Nature’s Brush; in Gallery 2, Joel Brown’s ceramic sculptures and Linda Winters’ paintings; and in the Beacon Room, works by 40 artists from New York, Germany and the Netherlands.

KIDS & FAMILY



SAT 11

Dino Dig

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Dig for fossils and learn about paleontology. Registration required.

TUES 14

Pet Toys

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

For this month’s Creators Workshop, make a toy for any kind of pet.

Registration required.

TUES 14

Pajama Storytime and Craft

BEACON

6:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Wear your PJs, enjoy a story and make something. For children ages 4 to 7. Registration required.

THURS 16

Gnome Homes

BEACON

6:15 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to make crafty residences. Registration required.

SAT 18

Dinosaur Adventure

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will lead activities for participants to find bones and construct a dinosaur. Registration required.

SAT 18

Middle School Night

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe

facebook.com/philipstownrecreation

Students in grades 6 to 8 can play indoor gaga ball and dodge ball, sing karaoke and go on a scavenger hunt. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 11

The Humans

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Also SUN 12, FRI 17, SAT 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)

SUN 12

Songs and Letters of the Spanish Civil War

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

In honor of Veterans Day, the center will stage a reading of this play about the letters that newlyweds George and Ruth Watt exchanged while George was a volunteer in the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. Cost: $20





SUN 12

Lakota Nation vs. United States

BEACON

5 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

This 2022 documentary examines the Lakota fight to reclaim sacred land in the Black Hills, the location of Mount Rushmore. Co-hosted by City Council Member Paloma Wake, StoryScreen and The Yard.

THURS 16

Finding Nemo

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Young actors from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will present the Disney hit about a clownfish who gets help from other ocean creatures while trying to reunite with his father. Also FRI 17, SAT 18, SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $5 students)

FRI 17

Lewis Black

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian known as the “king of rant” is on his Tragically, I Need You tour. Cost: $62 to $92





FRI 17

Samantha Bee

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

On her first national tour, the comedian known for her late-night show Full Frontal will perform Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education. Cost: $45 to $185

FRI 17

Stomp!

WEST POINT

8 p.m. Eisenhower Hall

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ikehall.com

The show, created in New York City in 1994, features percussion, movement and visual comedy for all ages, including new routines. This is a stop on the show’s national tour. Cost: $48

SUN 19

Throwing Stones

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This staged reading of a play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads. Free

SUN 19

Protest

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Cold Spring Dance

82 Crest Road | coldspringdance.org

Dancers from the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Martha Graham Dance Company will perform a contemporary piece choreographed by Cally Kordaris. Cost: $100

SAT 19

Lucia Cherciu

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The former Dutchess County poet laureate will read from her latest collection, Immigrant Prodigal Daughter, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10





VISUAL ART

SAT 11

Arvo Pärt Night

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

For the final event of the avant-garde exhibition No Name | No Slogan, Jaanika Peerna will be accompanied in a visual-art performance by the Brasiles Ensemble and the Brasiles Art Collective. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 11

Blues Blowout Anniversary

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The show will feature the Billy Price Band and Kevin Burt. Cost: $50 ($55 door)

SAT 11

Soultown to Motown

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Sensational Soul Cruisers will play the music of iconic artists, including Otis Redding, the Four Tops and the Commodores. Cost: $40 to $57

SUN 12

Arnaud Sussman and Michael Stephen Brown

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

This concert, presented by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, will honor Sussman’s father, a Holocaust survivor, with a program of work by Jews who were victims of the Holocaust or managed to escape. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

FRI 17

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead tribute band will play audience-submitted “dream” set lists. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 17

Stephen Clair

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The Americana and alt-country singer and guitarist will play music from his latest album, The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 18

Down Hill Strugglers

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The old-time string band will play new interpretations of classic songs. Cost: $20





SAT 18

The Weight Band

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The tribute band plays music from The Band in the Woodstock era. Cost: $44 to $54

SAT 18

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from George Harrison’s legacy. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 18

Joe McPhee with Strings

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

12 Vassar St. | mcphee.eventbrite.com

Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with an ensemble band including Gwen Laster, Melanie Dyer and James Keepnews. Cost: $30 ($40 door)





SAT 18

Herman’s Hermits

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Peter Noone and the band will play their classics. Cost: $47 to $67

SUN 19

Elm Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Joel Pitchon (violin), Anthony Berner (violin/viola), Volcy Pelletier (cello) and Yu-mei Wei (piano) will play a program that includes works by Mozart and Schumann. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 19

A Night of James Bond

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Hosted by Annalyse & Ryan, this soundtrack night rescheduled from September will include a 10-piece band. Cost: $30

CIVIC

MON 13

Campus Master Plan Forum

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

MON 13

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 14

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 15

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 15

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org