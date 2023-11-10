Varsity Roundup: Haldane

FOOTBALL — The Blue Devils (6-2) will meet Tuckahoe (4-3) today (Nov. 10) at 3 p.m. at Arlington High School for the Section I title; the teams are the only two Class D schools in the section and play each year for the title. The winner will face the Section IX champion Nov. 17 at Mahopac High School.

The game will be broadcast online at events.locallive.tv/events/128928.

Haldane defeated Tuckahoe, 21-13, on Sept. 22. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 7 among Class D schools by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

CROSS-COUNTRY — Haldane ran Nov. 4 in the Section I championship at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls and sent two runners to the Class D state meet in Verona on Saturday (Nov. 11).

Among runners from smaller schools, Owen Powers finished third in the 5,000-meter race in 18:27, behind runners from Tuckahoe and North Salem. Silas Emig of Haldane also finished in the top 10, taking ninth place in 20:41. Both qualified for states.

James Frommer (15), Brendan Shanahan (17), Emmett Horner (18), Henry Schimming (28) and Julian Constantine (31) also earned points for Haldane, which finished third of five Division D teams.

For the girls, Kate Resi was the top Haldane finisher among smaller schools, placing 16th in 28:02.80. Penelope Andreou (19), Hazel Berkley (22) and Tyler Schacht (26) also ran for the Blue Devils, who did not have enough runners to qualify for team scoring.