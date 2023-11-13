Driver Faces Manslaughter in Fatal Route 9 Crash

Cortlandt Manor man dies, child injured

A Hopewell Junction man is facing a manslaughter charge in a head-on car crash on Route 9 in Philipstown that killed a resident of Cortlandt Manor and injured a child on Saturday (Nov. 11), according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Marcos Martinez, 56, and charged him with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony; driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; and failure to use designated lane, a traffic infraction, the Sheriff’s Department said on Monday (Nov. 13).

A judge arraigned Martinez in the Town of Philipstown Court and remanded him to the Putnam County Jail on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

Martinez is accused of crossing the double yellow line while driving north on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Road at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. His car struck head-on a vehicle being driven south by Joe Stubblefield, 52, who died at the scene.

A 7-year-old riding in the rear seat of Stubblefield’s vehicle survived, and was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident shut down part of Route 9 until 3 a.m., while the state police’s crash unit completed its investigation. Firefighters and paramedics from Garrison, and medics from Philipstown also responded to the scene, said the Sheriff’s Department.