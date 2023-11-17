Arts, Development Funds Distributed

Highlands organizations receive state grants

The New York State Council on the Arts on Wednesday (Nov. 15) announced more than $46 million in grant awards to 1,021 nonprofit organizations and 504 artists.

About 70 percent of the funding went to organizations with budgets under $1 million and 53 percent to those with budgets under $500,000.

Among the recipients were the Be a Friend Project in Cold Spring ($40,000), Boscobel in Garrison ($30,000), the Garrison Art Center ($25,000), Manitoga in Garrison ($40,000) and the Putnam Arts Council ($25,000) .

The Regional Economic Development Council Initiative also announced on Nov. 15 that it has awarded $1.98 million to GarageWorks Studios in Beacon to convert a former auto garage into artist studios and an event space, and $1.4 million to Dia:Beacon to transform its south lawn into a public park with trails.

In addition, the council gave $250,000 to Boscobel to improve traffic flow and convert some of the site to a meadow with native plants; $25,062 to the Bannerman Castle Trust for a feasibility study on stabilizing Bannerman Castle; and $42,050 to Denning’s Point Distillery in Beacon to expand production.