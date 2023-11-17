Bannerman Names Development Director

By |

Trust hires Beacon resident to expand giving

Ellenwood

The Bannerman Castle Trust said on Wednesday (Nov. 15) that it has named Kelly Ellenwood as its director of development.

The Beacon resident is a founder of the Bonfire Music + Art Festival and was recognized in 2017 by Dutchess County for her work with BeaconArts.

The Bannerman trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration of the castle on Pollepel Island in the Hudson River between Cold Spring and Beacon.

On Nov. 30, Bannerman will host a benefit dinner and performance of A Christmas Carol at Mahoney’s Pub in Poughkeepsie. See bannermancastle.org for tickets, which are $100 for adults and $40 for children.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.