Bannerman Names Development Director

Trust hires Beacon resident to expand giving

The Bannerman Castle Trust said on Wednesday (Nov. 15) that it has named Kelly Ellenwood as its director of development.

The Beacon resident is a founder of the Bonfire Music + Art Festival and was recognized in 2017 by Dutchess County for her work with BeaconArts.

The Bannerman trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the restoration of the castle on Pollepel Island in the Hudson River between Cold Spring and Beacon.

On Nov. 30, Bannerman will host a benefit dinner and performance of A Christmas Carol at Mahoney’s Pub in Poughkeepsie. See bannermancastle.org for tickets, which are $100 for adults and $40 for children.