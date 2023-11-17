Beacon Obituaries

Anne Gentile (1950-2023)

Anne M. Gentile, 72, a longtime Beacon resident, died peacefully on Nov. 11 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in the Bronx on Nov. 17, 1950, daughter of the late John and Regina (Kliphan) Rychnavsky. On Nov. 30, 1969, in the Bronx, she married Joseph P. Gentile, who survives her at home.

Anne worked for 27 years as a medical records supervisor and mail administrator for the CareMount Medical Group in Fishkill, until she retired. She enjoyed fishing alongside her husband. Anne also loved the affection and compassion of her dogs, especially Tara and Snowball.

Along with her husband of 53 years, Anne is survived by her three sons, Joseph J. Gentile, Scott A. Gentile and his wife Tara, and Nicholas Gentile and his wife Alexandra; and five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, all whom she adored dearly. She is also survived by her two sisters, Theresa Giangrasso and Carol Langone.

Interment will be private at the discretion of her family.

Betty Kilbride (1939-2023)

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Kilbride, 84, died peacefully on Nov. 7 in Charles Town, West Virginia, surrounded by family.

Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a proud military mom who loved cats, owning several during her lifetime. She loved decorating her house for the holidays and seasons, with Christmas being especially special. Betty enjoyed sending cards to loved ones and friends for all occasions, and gave Hallmark ornaments as gifts, with everyone receiving a different theme.

Betty’s real passion was reading. An avid, lifelong reader, Betty would rarely be seen without a book in her hands. She enjoyed cozy mysteries and read hundreds of them a year, keeping meticulous records of what she read and upcoming releases. Her family knew that the only gifts she wanted were Barnes & Noble gift cards. She instilled the love of reading in her sons.

Betty worked at IBM, where she met her future husband, Ross, but stopped working to raise her sons. She returned to work in retail, working at McDonald’s, Montgomery Ward and JCPenney while in New York. After moving to San Antonio, Betty worked at Hallmark Gold Crown into her late 70s.

Betty was born on July 23, 1939, in Endicott, New York, to the late Kenneth LaBarr and Frances (Wells) LaBarr. Betty was a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie and Beacon, but she also lived in San Antonio, Texas and Charles Town.

She was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Ross A. Kilbride, and her brother, Kenneth LaBarr.

Betty is survived by her sons, Ross Kilbride and wife Connie, Scott Kilbride and wife Mihn, Jeffrey Kilbride and Paul Kilbride and wife Diane; her sister, Janet Jones; her brother, David LaBarr; her grandchildren, Ashley, Miranda, Mitch, Kindra, Ethan and wife Sidney, and Joshua; and her one great-granddaughter, Presley.

In keeping with Betty’s wishes, no services will be held.

Barbara Manca (1947-2023)

Barbara A. Manca, 76, a longtime Beacon resident, died peacefully on Nov. 15 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Tarrytown, daughter of the late Porter and Anne (Galba) Ladd.

In 1965, Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Butch” Conrad, and they had a daughter together, Sharon Conrad Burns. Butch died in 1976. On May 15, 1981, she married the love of her life, Robert “Butch” Manca. They also had a daughter together, Kristen Manca.

She worked for many years at Tree Preservation in Elmsford, then the Bank of New York in Tarrytown, before moving to Beacon. She worked for McElduff Landscaping in Beacon and later retired. She enjoyed knitting and crafts.

Barbara loved her family so much; she always celebrated each and every one of their accomplishments and milestones. She was the biggest cheerleader at recitals and ball games for her grandchildren. She loved the holidays and always made them extra special. Christmas was her favorite.

Along with her devoted husband of 42 years, Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (James) Burns and Kristen Manca (David Thompson); her seven grandchildren, all whom she loved dearly, Adam, Haley, Leandra, Israel, Joseph, Amari and Major; and her beloved dog, Blue. She is also survived by her one brother, William Ladd.

Along with her first husband, Barbara was predeceased by her two brothers, John and Robert Ladd.

A memorial and interment will be private at the discretion of her family. The family has asked for memorial donations to be made in Barbara’s memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (dcscpa.org). The ASPCA was always dear to Barbara’s heart.