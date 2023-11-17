Elle Freda (1925-2023)

Dorothy Eleanor “Elle” Epstein Freda, 98, of Charleston, SC, and Garrison, NY, widow of Joseph William Freda, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

A service to honor her memory will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at the chapel at Gutterman’s, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Mount Ararat Cemetery, 1165 Route 109, Long Island, NY at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements will be made by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, Charleston & Gutterman’s Funeral Home, Long Island.

Elle was born on April 16, 1925, in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Samuel Epstein and Sylvia Starkman Epstein. Elle and Joe founded and successfully grew their company, Pilgrim Promotions, Ltd. She loved her beautiful home in Garrison, NY, and enjoyed her family, friends and travel.

She is survived by her two daughters Rhonnilynne “Rhonni” Malino (Harvey) of Charleston, SC, and Lauraine Steier Harrison of Nyack, NY; five grandchildren: Gideon Malino (Allison), Morgan Malino (Mary Jo), Jessica Venezia (Ryan), Lindsay Melvin (Jeffrey) and Dylan Harrison; five great-grandsons: Marshall, Shane, Sebastian, Jeremy and Graham; four great-granddaughters: Madelyn, Sabrina, Natasha and Greta.

Memorials may be made to the UJA Israel Emergency Fund (ujafedny.org/israel-emergency-fund) or the Anti-Defamation League (supportadl.org) in lieu of flowers.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at jhenrystuhr.com.