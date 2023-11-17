Shirley Trimble (1939-2023)

Shirley M. Trimble, 83, a lifelong area resident, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 8.

Daughter of the late Harold and Marie (Fleming) Niver, she was born in Beacon on Dec. 20, 1939. Shirley was a founding member of the Cold Spring Boat Club as well as a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North Highlands Fire Department.

She was an avid reader who loved to cook and bake and host her family on weekends and during the holidays. Her other hobbies included boating, swimming and going shopping. More than anything else, Shirley cherished spending time with her family.

On June 1, 1957, she married Kenneth A. Trimble in Beacon. Kenneth predeceased Shirley on Dec. 3, 2019.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy M. Trimble of Cold Spring; her grandsons, Kenneth A. Trimble III of Cold Spring and RJ Trimble-Edwards of Seagirt, New Jersey; her sisters, Barbara Niver Chain of Wappingers Falls and Linda Niver Russell of Cold Spring; her aunt, Josie Fleming; her brother-in-law, Pierre Travis; her sister-in-law, Delores “Pudgy” Zeliph Moran; her brother-in-law, Frank Righetti; and her lifelong best friend, Maria Patane Covelli.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was also predeceased by her son, Kenneth A. Trimble Jr., as well as several siblings and their spouses: Dolores “Skip” Moran Doxsey and her husband Richy; Catherine “Kate” Moran Doxsey and her husband Howie; Loretta “Snooks” Moran Travis; Francis “Sonny” Moran; Harold “Butch” Niver Jr. and his wife Linda; and Patricia Niver Righetti and her brothers-in-law, Victor Chain and Thomas Russell.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday (Nov. 20) at the Cold Spring Cemetery, 36 Peekskill Road in Cold Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity to benefit Lakota (Sioux) Native American children, St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, (1301 North Main Street) Chamberlain, SD 57326 (stjo.org).