The Week Ahead

THANKSGIVING DAY
THURS 23
Turkey Trot
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Haldane Track
15 Craigside Drive
bit.ly/CS-turkey-trot
The 5k race around the village will benefit the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $40 ($25 ages 18 and younger)
Thanksgiving Breakfast
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Faith Church
245 Main St.
faithchurch.cc/coldspring
All are welcome to enjoy a free breakfast.
Thanksgiving Meal
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
bit.ly/stmarys-tgiving-2023
This interfaith offering by St. Mary’s, Our Lady of Loretto and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue will provide free meals. Meals can be picked up at St. Mary’s from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., request delivery by calling 845-265-3718 or eat with neighbors at Loretto (24 Fair St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Holiday Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Work by more than 30 regional potters will be available, along with jewelry and art. Daily through SUN 26, except Thanksgiving. Donations for the Putnam Community Action Partnership food pantry will be collected for the duration.
SAT 18
Pet Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring dogs, cats and ferrets for vaccinations. Proof of residency in Putnam County and prior rabies certificate required. Free
SAT 18
Food Pantry Fundraiser
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Shop for $5 books to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Through Nov. 22 or while supplies last. The spring sale raised $800.
SAT 18
Winter Craft Fair
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The fair will feature more than 75 vendors, along with an ice-skating performance, theme-tree raffles, photos with Santa Claus and other events.
SAT 18
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Weekends through Dec. 22.
SAT 18
Pizza Benefit
CONTINENTAL VILLAGE
Noon – 4 p.m. Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road
Enjoy wood-fired pizza from Mommo Pizza Napoletana, with proceeds funding new equipment for the firefighters.
SAT 25
Alumni Basketball Game
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Haldane Gym
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Watch Haldane High School alumni compete after the varsity girls scrimmage at noon and the varsity boys scrimmage at 2 p.m. Cost: $5 ($2 students)
SAT 25
Tree Lighting
BEACON
4 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
The city will hold its sixth annual holiday ceremony with hot chocolate and cookies, carols sung by Scout troops and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree lighting will take place at dusk.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. Fahnestock State Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
A guide from the Putnam Highlands Audubon will lead a hike to look for raptors and other migrating species. Registration required. Meet at the Big Woods Trailhead parking lot off Route 301. Free
SAT 18
Wreath-Making Workshop
PUTNAM VALLEY
10 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St. | cceputnamcounty.org
Supplies will be provided to create a natural and sustainable décor piece. Registration required. Cost: $40
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Dinosaur Adventure
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Led by paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka, participants will dig for bones and construct a dinosaur. Registration required.
SAT 18
Middle School Night
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe
facebook.com/philipstownrecreation
Students in grades 6 to 8 can play indoor gaga ball and dodge ball, sing karaoke and go on a scavenger hunt. Registration required.
TUES 21
Electronics and Robotics Workshop
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
After a presentation, make your own project. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
Finding Nemo
BEACON
10 a.m., 12:30 & 3 & 5:30 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Four casts of young actors from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will present the Disney hit about a clownfish who gets help from other ocean creatures while trying to reunite with his father. Also SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $5 students)
SAT 18
The Humans
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)
SUN 19
Throwing Stones
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This staged reading of a play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads. Free
SUN 19
Protest
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Cold Spring Dance
82 Crest Road | coldspringdance.org
Dancers from the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Martha Graham Dance Company will perform a contemporary piece choreographed by Cally Kordaris. Cost: $100
SAT 19
Lucia Cherciu
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The former Dutchess County poet laureate will read from her latest collection, Immigrant Prodigal Daughter, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
MUSIC
SAT 18
Down Hill Strugglers
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The old-time string band will play new interpretations of classic songs. Cost: $20
SAT 18
The Weight Band
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The tribute band plays music from The Band during the Woodstock era. Cost: $44 to $54
SAT 18
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music by George Harrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 18
Joe McPhee with Strings
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar St. | mcphee.eventbrite.com
Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with an ensemble band including Gwen Laster, Melanie Dyer and James Keepnews. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 18
Herman’s Hermits
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Peter Noone and the band will play their classics. Cost: $47 to $67
SUN 19
Elm Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Joel Pitchon (violin), Anthony Berner (violin/viola), Volcy Pelletier (cello) and Yu-mei Wei (piano) will play a program that includes works by Mozart and Schumann. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 19
A Night of James Bond
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Hosted by Annalyse & Ryan, this soundtrack night rescheduled from September will include a 10-piece band. Cost: $30
FRI 24
Joyful Christmas
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Eileen Ivers and her band, Universal Roots, will play Americana and Celtic holiday music. Cost: $40 ($45 doors)
FRI 24
The Bluechips
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The rock power trio will play music from its latest release, What if it’s over? Cost: $20
SAT 25
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The featured artists are Christine Smith (flute), Joy Plaisted (harp) and Ina Litera (viola). The program will include works by Diabelli, Dubois, Debussy and Buendia. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, students)
SAT 25
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Eric Herbst and Dizzyfish will play timeless songs from the decade. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 25
The Fixx
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will play music from its latest release, Every Five Seconds. Cost: $37 to $52
CIVIC
MON 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 20
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov