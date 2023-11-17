The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

THANKSGIVING DAY

THURS 23

Turkey Trot

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Haldane Track

15 Craigside Drive

bit.ly/CS-turkey-trot

The 5k race around the village will benefit the Haldane School Foundation. Cost: $40 ($25 ages 18 and younger)

Thanksgiving Breakfast

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Faith Church

245 Main St.

faithchurch.cc/coldspring

All are welcome to enjoy a free breakfast.

Thanksgiving Meal

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

bit.ly/stmarys-tgiving-2023

This interfaith offering by St. Mary’s, Our Lady of Loretto and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue will provide free meals. Meals can be picked up at St. Mary’s from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., request delivery by calling 845-265-3718 or eat with neighbors at Loretto (24 Fair St.) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Work by more than 30 regional potters will be available, along with jewelry and art. Daily through SUN 26, except Thanksgiving. Donations for the Putnam Community Action Partnership food pantry will be collected for the duration.





SAT 18

Pet Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring dogs, cats and ferrets for vaccinations. Proof of residency in Putnam County and prior rabies certificate required. Free

SAT 18

Food Pantry Fundraiser

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Shop for $5 books to benefit the Philipstown Food Pantry. Through Nov. 22 or while supplies last. The spring sale raised $800.

SAT 18

Winter Craft Fair

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The fair will feature more than 75 vendors, along with an ice-skating performance, theme-tree raffles, photos with Santa Claus and other events.

SAT 18

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Weekends through Dec. 22.





SAT 18

Pizza Benefit

CONTINENTAL VILLAGE

Noon – 4 p.m. Fire Department

12 Spy Pond Road

Enjoy wood-fired pizza from Mommo Pizza Napoletana, with proceeds funding new equipment for the firefighters.

SAT 25

Alumni Basketball Game

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Haldane Gym

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Watch Haldane High School alumni compete after the varsity girls scrimmage at noon and the varsity boys scrimmage at 2 p.m. Cost: $5 ($2 students)

SAT 25

Tree Lighting

BEACON

4 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

The city will hold its sixth annual holiday ceremony with hot chocolate and cookies, carols sung by Scout troops and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree lighting will take place at dusk.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. Fahnestock State Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

A guide from the Putnam Highlands Audubon will lead a hike to look for raptors and other migrating species. Registration required. Meet at the Big Woods Trailhead parking lot off Route 301. Free

SAT 18

Wreath-Making Workshop

PUTNAM VALLEY

10 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St. | cceputnamcounty.org

Supplies will be provided to create a natural and sustainable décor piece. Registration required. Cost: $40

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Dinosaur Adventure

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Led by paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka, participants will dig for bones and construct a dinosaur. Registration required.





SAT 18

Middle School Night

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe

facebook.com/philipstownrecreation

Students in grades 6 to 8 can play indoor gaga ball and dodge ball, sing karaoke and go on a scavenger hunt. Registration required.

TUES 21

Electronics and Robotics Workshop

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

After a presentation, make your own project. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

Finding Nemo

BEACON

10 a.m., 12:30 & 3 & 5:30 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconperformingartscenter.com

Four casts of young actors from the Beacon Performing Arts Center will present the Disney hit about a clownfish who gets help from other ocean creatures while trying to reunite with his father. Also SUN 19. Cost: $10 ($7 seniors, $5 students)

SAT 18

The Humans

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The Stephen Karam play centers on a holiday dinner party. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, children, military)

SUN 19

Throwing Stones

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This staged reading of a play by Mona Z. Smith and Traci Mariano will feature Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads. Free

SUN 19

Protest

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Cold Spring Dance

82 Crest Road | coldspringdance.org

Dancers from the Dance Theater of Harlem and the Martha Graham Dance Company will perform a contemporary piece choreographed by Cally Kordaris. Cost: $100

SAT 19

Lucia Cherciu

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The former Dutchess County poet laureate will read from her latest collection, Immigrant Prodigal Daughter, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10





MUSIC

SAT 18

Down Hill Strugglers

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The old-time string band will play new interpretations of classic songs. Cost: $20



SAT 18

The Weight Band

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The tribute band plays music from The Band during the Woodstock era. Cost: $44 to $54

SAT 18

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music by George Harrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 18

Joe McPhee with Strings

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

12 Vassar St. | mcphee.eventbrite.com

Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with an ensemble band including Gwen Laster, Melanie Dyer and James Keepnews. Cost: $30 ($40 door)

SAT 18

Herman’s Hermits

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Peter Noone and the band will play their classics. Cost: $47 to $67

SUN 19

Elm Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Joel Pitchon (violin), Anthony Berner (violin/viola), Volcy Pelletier (cello) and Yu-mei Wei (piano) will play a program that includes works by Mozart and Schumann. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 19

A Night of James Bond

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Hosted by Annalyse & Ryan, this soundtrack night rescheduled from September will include a 10-piece band. Cost: $30





FRI 24

Joyful Christmas

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Eileen Ivers and her band, Universal Roots, will play Americana and Celtic holiday music. Cost: $40 ($45 doors)





FRI 24

The Bluechips

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The rock power trio will play music from its latest release, What if it’s over? Cost: $20

SAT 25

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The featured artists are Christine Smith (flute), Joy Plaisted (harp) and Ina Litera (viola). The program will include works by Diabelli, Dubois, Debussy and Buendia. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, students)





SAT 25

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Eric Herbst and Dizzyfish will play timeless songs from the decade. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 25

The Fixx

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will play music from its latest release, Every Five Seconds. Cost: $37 to $52

CIVIC

MON 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 20

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov