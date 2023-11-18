Joe Stubblefield (1971-2023)

Joe Lavant “Stubbs” Stubblefield Jr., 52, died unexpectedly on Nov. 11

He was born to Joe and Willene Stubblefield on Aug. 29, 1971, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he and his sister, Keizia, were raised until they moved to New York in 1988. Joe graduated from Peekskill High School at the age of 17.

Joe is survived by his mother, Willene Stubblefield; his sister, Keizia Tamez; his seven sons, Jordyn Macaluso-Stubblefield (24), Justyn Stubblefield (18), twins Sean and Erik Stubblefield (17), Kaidyn Stubblefield (8), Joe Stubblefield III (7) and Landan Stubblefield (3); and many cousins, aunts, uncles and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his father, Joe L. Stubblefield Sr.

“Hero” is an understatement for what he has been to his mother. Joe enjoyed providing for his family and was always looking for more ways to help others. He loved a good joke yet was serious when it came to work. Joe held many jobs, from electric-stair installer to semiconductor technician to loading engineer to making truck deliveries — and so many more.

He had many titles in his life, but his favorite role was being a father. Joe and his sons had an unbreakable bond. His love, support and encouragement is something that cannot be replaced. He was their No. 1 fan and proud of each one of “his boys.”

Joe loved “setting the hook,” whether it was with his fishing buddies, his sons, his mom or by himself. When he needed some time to think and relax, you could find him on the lake. If he missed your call, it was because he was on the “other line.”

Stubbs was an amazing bowler, with his trick shots and curveballs, and loved to teach his sons on the lanes. There are many memories at the bowling alley with many people, and Joe will be missed dearly.

If Joe was not watching a Pittsburgh Steelers game, he was watching his son Erik and the Haldane Blue Devils play. He was a huge part of the football family and was always on the sidelines cheering and giving encouragement.

Joe was loved by so many, and his big, beautiful, contagious smile was enough to brighten anyone’s day. While Joe was taken from us far too soon, the impact he has had on everyone’s life will be felt for years to come.

We will never “get over” losing Joe or ever “finish healing.” Instead, we need to learn how to grow our lives around grief. We learn to find meaning in our lives by honoring those we lost. And in some strange way, we will learn that joy and grief can coexist.

Through Jordyn, Justyn, Sean, Erik, Kaidyn, Joe III and Landan, Joe’s legacy will live on, until we meet again!

His family will receive friends on Saturday (Nov. 25) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Salem Tabernacle Church, 7 Delavan Ave. in Beacon, where a Celebration of His Life service will be held at 11 a.m. A private cremation will follow, and interment will be at the discretion of his family.