Beacon police investigate shooting 

Beacon police are investigating the second shooting in the city this month.

Officers responded to the area of Washington and Depuyster avenues on Monday (Nov. 20) around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a “crime scene,” the police said in a news release which provided no further details.

A short time later, a local hospital received a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and later released. The department did not release the victim’s name but said it is continuing to investigate the incident and asked witnesses or anyone with information that would further the investigation to contact the detective division at 845-831-4111.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old male was shot near the Tompkins Terrace apartment complex. The victim, whose name was also not released, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition after receiving a superficial gunshot wound to his arm.