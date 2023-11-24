Beacon Obituaries

Arlene Lee (1951-2023)

Arlene G. Lee, 72, a resident of Poughkeepsie and formerly of Beacon, died on Nov. 23 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene was born on June 18, 1951, in Callicoon, New York, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Sinrod) Brodsky. She married Robert J. Lee on Oct. 30, 1969. He survives her at home.

Arlene had retired from the local meat-cutters and wrappers union, and throughout her career she worked at several local grand unions and also owned Butcher Bob’s Meat Market. Arlene was a licensed real estate broker. She was a member of Beacon Elks Club Lodge 1493 and a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Hopewell Junction, and she was also a member of the New Hamburg Yacht Club.

Arlene was known as a vacation specialist who loved traveling the world and taking cruises. She also had a passion for dance, was an avid ballroom dancer and an instructor with the local dance group, Love to Dance.

In addition to her husband, Arlene is survived by her children: son, Charles Lee; daughter, Catherine Lee Ramos and her husband John; and son, Michael Lee and his wife Maria.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley, Kevin, Michael, Alexander, Andrew, Isabella and Gabrielle; her brothers, Ted and Herbert Brodsky; her sister, Judy Golden; and her in-laws, Eva, Roland, Emma, Edward, Richard, Elizabeth, John and Donnah.

In addition to her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her son, Robert E. Lee.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday (Nov. 26) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., Beacon. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday (Nov. 27) at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.

Julius Tkacyzk (1942-2023)

Julius Tkaczyk, 81, a brother with the Capuchin Franciscans in Beacon, died on Nov. 19

He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on Feb. 16, 1942, the son of the late Nellie Skowronski and John Tkaczyk.

Brother Julius entered the Capuchin Franciscans and made his first profession on Aug. 19, 1972. He was stationed at St. Francis Seminary in Lafayette, New Jersey, before volunteering for the foreign missions, where he served for 12 years in Zambia. The last 24 years of his life were spent at St. Lawrence Friary doing building maintenance and groundskeeping.

After a long illness, Brother Julius was called to eternal life. In addition to his parents, Brother Julius was predeceased by his brother, Bobby. He is survived by his brother, John; and sisters, JoAnne and Patricia.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 28) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., with a wake at 7 p.m., at St. Lawrence Friary, 180 Sargent Ave., Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (Nov. 29) at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Lawrence Friary. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery.