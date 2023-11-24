Booming Beacon

It has been a year since the last one of these updates, and while submissions to the Planning Board have slowed in recent months, there was plenty of activity over the summer. Here’s where things stand on notable developments, plus information on projects approved since our last update.



Beacon Commons (16 West Main St.)

Number of units: 62 apartments

Status: Approved in November 2022, this project received a special-use permit allowing parking on the adjacent residentially zoned parcel. It returned to the Planning Board this month and was granted a six-month extension of the permit while the developer finalizes construction details.



Mirbeau Spa

Number of units: N/A

Status: Mirbeau plans to restore the 64-acre Tioronda Estate, which includes the former Craig House psychiatric hospital, with a luxury spa and hotel, among other amenities. Earlier this year, the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency approved a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement with the company. In exchange for support of that application, Mirbeau agreed to contribute to a “community fund” to offset property tax revenue the Beacon school district stands to lose.

The project received a special-use permit from the Planning Board because the site is within Beacon’s protected historic district. Mirbeau was granted a six-month extension of that permit this month. Abatement and demolition at the site is scheduled to begin in January, with new construction to follow in late spring. The company hopes to open the new facility in fall 2025.



393-397 Fishkill Ave.

Number of units: 12 apartments

Status: The Planning Board approved this project, a merger of lots at 393 and 397 Fishkill Ave. and 7 Conklin St., in April. The developer will build a three-story, mixed-use building with 3,500 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 12 apartments on the second and third floors.



The Mews at Beacon

Number of units: 9 condominiums

Status: This Eliza Street development was approved in 2019 and will feature loft-like condos erected around a central landscaped courtyard. A project representative said this week that construction is 70 percent complete, and the developer is finalizing a new round of financing.



12 Highland Place

Number of units: 3 houses

Status: The developer proposed subdividing a 1-acre lot with an existing home into five lots, with four new homes. The plan called for converting a driveway on Highland into a private road leading to driveways for the new lots. After pushback from neighbors, who said during public hearings that the proposal would create a new “mini-community” on the narrow residential street, the project was downsized to include three new homes. It was approved in March.

536 Main St.

Number of units: N/A

Status: The Planning Board approved a proposal in June to develop this vacant lot with a three-story building that will include retail showroom space on all three floors for Warp & Weft, a custom and designer rug business. The company currently has a showroom on Third Avenue in New York City. There will be office space on the second and third floors of the building, but no apartments.



152-158 Fishkill Ave.

Number of units: 16 apartments

Status: This project, which was approved in September, will see a multifamily structure and auto detailing shop demolished to make way for a 2½-story, mixed-use building about a block from Main Street. The first floor will be office space, with one- and two-bedroom apartments above. The adjoining lots were merged through the subdivision approval process.

It will provide 53 parking spaces on-site and six more along Fishkill Avenue. The developer agreed to use landscaping to protect across-the-street neighbors from being disturbed by lights from the site.



2 Cross St.

Number of units: 18 apartments

Status: The Planning Board approved this project, a three-story building at the corner of Main and Cross streets, in 2022. It will include retail on the street level and 18 apartments, nine of them for seniors, on the two top floors. The developer is hoping to utilize county and state programs that would keep all of the apartments below market rate, but that has not been finalized. In March Dutchess County awarded the project $1,575,000 from its housing trust fund for the creation of housing units affordable to households earning between 60 percent and 100 percent of the area median income.

The all-electric building will be constructed using energy-efficient design elements, including a green roof. 172 Main St. will retain its facade and be integrated into the new building, while 4 Cross St. will be demolished and replaced with new construction. The site will include a publicly accessible plaza at the corner of Main and Cross. The project returned to the Planning Board earlier this year to amend its site plan to include 25 parking spaces, with four additional spaces land-banked for future use, on the east side of Cross Street, adjacent to the new building.



248 Tioronda Ave.

Number of units: 64 apartments

Status: The Planning Board approved this project, which also includes 25,400 square feet of commercial space, in 2020. The developer in 2021 asked the Zoning Board of Appeals for permission to build the residential buildings before the commercial component of the project. A public hearing was held and adjourned, but the developer never returned to the ZBA.

The chair of the city’s Conservation Advisory Committee alleged during the City Council’s Nov. 13 meeting that the developer has violated Fishkill Creek development standards by constructing a building too close to the creek bank. The Beacon building inspector is looking into the claim.



Beacon Views

Number of units: 37 townhouses

Status: This project near Conklin Street was approved in July 2022. Access to the site had been an issue until the developer reached an agreement with the owners of a Townsend Street subdivision to establish access via Townsend, off of Route 52. The proposal, introduced to the Planning Board in 2019, was delayed over wetlands on the site and the question of whether its development would adversely impact the environment. The Planning Board approved a 90-day extension of the project’s site plan and subdivision approval in June (after two previous extensions late in 2022).



364 Main St.

Number of units: 20 apartments

Status: The Planning Board approved this three-story mixed-use project in April 2022. Initially proposed as a four-story building, it was downsized and will replace the former Citizens Bank with retail on the ground floor and 20 apartments on the second and third floors. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.



The Lofts at Beacon (Beacon HIP Lofts)

Number of units: 28 lofts plus artist studios

Status: Because this project is in the Fishkill Creek development zone, the City Council sent the proposal to the Planning Board for its environmental review, which concluded in June. Afterward, the project was to go back to the council for a vote on the concept plan but that has not happened yet. Following the council’s vote, it will return to the Planning Board, which will complete the site-plan review. The expansion of the apartment complex, off of Mason Circle, is proposed to include a two-story building with 28 loft apartments and 30,000 square feet of artist and artisan studios, along with a 66-space parking lot with 14 more spaces land-banked for future use.