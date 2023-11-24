Byrne Names New Putnam Commissioner

Servadio will lead social services

Sara Servadio will replace the retiring Michael Piazza as commissioner of the Putnam County Department of Mental Health, Social Services and Youth Bureau, County Executive Kevin Byrne announced on Nov. 17.

Servadio has been serving as deputy commissioner of the department since February 2022. Her 20-plus years of experience includes positions with various nonprofits and the Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health, said Byrne.

The Legislature is expected to approve Servadio’s appointment at its next meeting on Dec. 5. Piazza’s retirement took effect on Nov. 9.

“Sara Servadio is a consummate professional who brings a level of dedication and leadership that is unmatched in her field,” said Byrne. “I am confident that under her guidance the many operations she oversees, especially our mental health services, will thrive.”