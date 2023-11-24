Dutchess Committee Approves Large Raises

County executive, legislators, clerk to benefit

Incoming Dutchess Executive Sue Serino and other county officials will receive hefty salary increases in 2024 under budget amendments approved on Nov. 15 by the Legislature’s Budget, Finance and Personnel Committee.

The vote, 9-3, was largely along party lines, with Randy Johnson, a Democrat representing the City of Poughkeepsie, voting with eight Republicans in favor of the raises, while all three “no” votes came from the committee’s other Democrats.

Serino, a Republican who defeated Democrat Tommy Zurhellen in this month’s general election, will receive $185,500 next year, compared to the current county executive salary, $157,424. County Clerk Brad Kendall will be paid 26 percent more ($150,000 versus $119,330).

The committee also approved a 56 percent raise for the Legislature’s chair (to $54,500), a 68 percent increase for legislators ($27,500) and a 81 percent boost for the majority and minority leaders ($45,500). Assistant party leaders would also receive a pay hike: 76 percent to $36,500. Committee chairs, who are currently unpaid, would receive $3,000 stipends beginning next year.

Legislator Will Truit, a Republican representing parts of Hyde Park and the Town of Poughkeepsie said the increases will “compensate for the position so that we can attract new candidates in the future.”

But Yvette Valdes Smith, the Democrats’ minority leader whose district includes Beacon, said: “I know how much we all give as public servants. However, this huge increase in salaries cannot be justified.”

A public hearing on the budget is set for Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. A vote to adopt the plan is scheduled for Dec. 7.