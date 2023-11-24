Dutchess Comptroller to Resign

Lois to be replaced by outgoing Legislature chair

Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil named outgoing Legislature Chair Gregg Pulver to replace the departing Robin Lois as comptroller.

Lois announced Monday (Nov. 20) that she is resigning, effective Dec. 30, to work with the state Comptroller’s Office as deputy comptroller of local government and school accountability. The Democrat first won election as Dutchess comptroller in 2017 and was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2021.

“I am proud of the work that my staff and I have done to protect tax dollars and report to the residents of this great county how their government spends its funds,” said Lois.

The same day as Lois’ announcement, O’Neil named Pulver as his choice to fill the position, effective Dec. 31, until a special election is held next November to fill the remainder of Lois’ term, which ends in 2025. Earlier this month, Pulver lost his bid for re-election to a sixth term.