Hochul Signs Bills Honoring Local Veterans

Portions of three state routes to be renamed

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) legislation to rename portions of three state roads in Fishkill for war veterans who lived in the town.

A section of Route 52 will be named the Chief Daniel Nimham Memorial Highway. Nimham was the chief of the Wappinger tribe and fought alongside Americans during the American Revolution, where he was killed in action.

A trail in the Hudson Highlands State Park is named for Nimham. A statue honoring Nimham is also standing at Routes 52 and 82 in Fishkill.

Hochul also signed legislation designating part of Route 9 as the Sergeant Elijah A. Briggs Memorial Highway. Briggs fought for the Union Army during the Civil War and received a Congressional Medal of Honor after being wounded in service.

A third bill signed by the governor dedicates a portion of Route 82 as the Corporal Derick Franklin Brinckerhoff Memorial Highway. Brinckerhoff enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1948 and was killed in the Korean War during the Battle of Pusan. He was awarded a Purple Heart.

Two state legislators representing Fishkill — Sen. Rob Rolison, whose district also includes Beacon, and Assembly Member Anil Beephan — sponsored the bills.