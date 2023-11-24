The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Work by more than 30 regional potters will be available, along with jewelry and art. Also SUN 26. Donations for the Putnam Community Action Partnership food pantry will be collected.
SAT 25
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Weekends through Dec. 22.
SAT 25
Alumni Basketball Game
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Haldane Gym
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Watch Haldane High School alumni compete after the varsity girls scrimmage at noon and the varsity boys scrimmage at 2 p.m. Cost: $5 ($2 students)
SAT 25
Tree Lighting
BEACON
4 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
The city will hold its sixth annual holiday ceremony with hot chocolate and cookies, carols sung by Scout troops and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree lighting will take place at dusk.
TUES 28
Breakfast Meeting
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9
coldspringnychamber.com
The Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting will include a tour of the new pavilion and updates. Free ($10 non-members)
TUES 28
Red Cross Blood Drive
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Schedule a time at redcrossblood.org or walk in. While supplies last, donors will receive a free pair of Elf socks.
THURS 30
Winter Glow Tree Lighting
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Winter Hill | 20 Nazareth Way
The community tree lighting will happen at dusk. Enjoy hot drinks, too.
FRI 1
Holiday Tree Lighting
NELSONVILLE
6 p.m. Village Green Park (across from 258 Main St.)
nelsonvilleny.gov
There will be carols, cocoa and cookies.
SAT 2
Annual Christmas Fair
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church (school gym)
51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
Shop for holiday gifts, décor, jewelry and more. There will be raffles, food and crafts for children, too. Also SUN 3.
STAGE & SCREEN
THURS 30
A Christmas Carol
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
35 Main St. | bannermancastle.org
Enjoy a 3-course meal and a performance of Dickens’ classic tale, performed by Theatre on the Road, at this Bannerman Castle fundraiser. Dress as a character and you may win a prize. Cost: $100 ($40 children)
THURS 30
Mining the Moon | Remembering Pina
BEACON
7 p.m. CineHub
20 W. Main St. | susanosberg.com
The filmmaker and choreographer Susan Osberg will screen 2 documentaries of dance performances. Cost: $20 suggested donation
FRI 1
A Christmas Carol
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jonathan Kruk will portray more than 30 characters in his solo retelling of the classic Dickens tale. Cost: $20
SAT 2
Wizard of Oz Jr.
GARRISON
2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Follow the Yellow Brick Road as local actors in grades 1 to 7 transport you from Kansas to Oz and back. Also SUN 3 and SAT 9. Cost: $15 ($10 youth)
SUN 3
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian from Impractical Jokers will do stand-up for his latest tour.
Cost: $52 to $74
VISUAL ART
SAT 2
BeaconArts Small Works Holiday Show
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Beahive Beacon
6 Eliza St. | beahivebzzz.com
The multimedia exhibit showcases work by local artists who make great holiday gifts. Most pieces are priced at $150. Through Dec. 23.
SUN 3
Morocco: Timeless Beauty
Croton-On-Hudson
2 – 4 p.m. Croton Free Library
171 Cleveland Drive
Local artist Ron Hershey’s photographs of his travels throughout the country will be on view through Dec. 28.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 25
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The house, garden and grounds will be lit up for the holidays. Enjoy a stroll, refreshments and sunset over the river. Cost: $30 ($25 seniors, $18 ages 4 to 18, free for ages younger than 4)
MON 27
Intro to Positive Psychology
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Natasha Shaginian will discuss an approach to health and wellness to help you flourish. Join via Zoom or in-person. Registration required.
WED 29
Mindfulness Meditation
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Lama Aria Drolma, a Buddhist teacher, will lead a session for all experience levels. Registration required.
THURS 30
Positive Psychology and Plant Medicine
COLD SPRING
11:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Natasha Shaginian and Katya Varlamova will lead a workshop that includes creating herbal tea and performing wellness exercises. Join via Zoom or in-person. Registration required.
SAT 2
Naturalization Workshop
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Experts will assist with citizenship forms and applications, and answer questions.
SUN 3
Wreath-Making Workshop
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Parcel Flower Co. will teach participants how to make holiday décor with dried flowers, foraged materials and evergreens. Cost: $80
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 28
Fossils
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how fossils are recovered and make some of your own during this family science night. Registration required.
WED 29
Dino Craft and Mini Parade
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make dinosaur masks and headbands and then show off your creations. Registration required.
THURS 30
Victorian Tea Party
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Experience what Julia Butterfield would have done and enjoy a tea party and make Victorian-era crafts. Registration required.
THURS 30
Earring Making
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Joan Lloyd will teach everyone how to make personalized beaded earrings. Participants can also make pairs to donate to a women’s shelter. Registration required.
FRI 1
Teen Movie Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
Students in grades 6 and up can watch Elf. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 25
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The featured artists are Christine Smith (flute), Joy Plaisted (harp) and Ina Litera (viola). The program will include works by Diabelli, Dubois, Debussy and Buendia. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, students)
SAT 25
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Eric Herbst and Dizzyfish will play timeless songs from the decade. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 25
The Fixx
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will play music from its latest release, Every Five Seconds. Cost: $37 to $52
WED 29
That’s All Folk
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Bard Conservatory singers Taylor Adams, Colton Cook and Emily Finke, accompanied by pianist Viktória Sarkadi, will cover the range of folk music in this recital. Free
FRI 1
Holiday Fanfares
BEACON
7:30 p.m. St Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale will perform songs by John Rutter, Daniel Pinkham and Gwyneth Walker. See Page 14. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, free for ages 12 and younger)
FRI 1
Sylvia Cuenca
BREWSTER
7:30 p.m. Uncle Cheef
988 NY-22 Unit C | unclecheef.com
The drummer and her band will play jazz sets at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Cost: $20
FRI 1
Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The multi-instrumentalist and her band will play music from their release, Daybreaker. Michele Gedney, of Open Book, will play a solo set. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 2
Jazz For The Season
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
stmaryscoldspring.com
Art Labriola (piano), Lew Scott (bass) and Mike LaRocco (drums) will play jazz favorites and holiday songs. Free, donations accepted
SAT 2
Akiko Tsuruga
BREWSTER
7:30 p.m. Uncle Cheef
988 NY-22 Unit C | unclecheef.com
The organist known for her release Sweet and Funky will play with her band. Cost: $20
SAT 2
Molly Mason and Jay Ungar with Mike & Ruthy
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The family band will play holiday-themed American roots music. Cost: $25 ($40 door)
SAT 2
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
As part of its Life In The Past Lane tour, the band will play covers of American music from doo-wop to soul to country. Cost: $47 to $79
SAT 2
The Return of the Year-End Hootenanny
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The house band, Guthrie’s Ghost, will play with special guests. Cost: $20
SUN 3
Forever Simon & Garfunkel
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will pay tribute to the famed duo and perform their well-loved hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 3
Dream Choir
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The community chorus directed by Cat Guthrie and Tom McCoy will sing “happy”- themed songs. Cost: $10
SUN 3
Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Two tribute bands will seek to settle the question about which is the greatest rock band. Cost: $40 to $70
CIVIC
MON 27
Dana Levenberg Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
The Assembly member’s staff will be available to meet with constituents and help with issues.
MON 27
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov