The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Work by more than 30 regional potters will be available, along with jewelry and art. Also SUN 26. Donations for the Putnam Community Action Partnership food pantry will be collected.

SAT 25

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Weekends through Dec. 22.

SAT 25

Alumni Basketball Game

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Haldane Gym

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Watch Haldane High School alumni compete after the varsity girls scrimmage at noon and the varsity boys scrimmage at 2 p.m. Cost: $5 ($2 students)

SAT 25

Tree Lighting

BEACON

4 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

The city will hold its sixth annual holiday ceremony with hot chocolate and cookies, carols sung by Scout troops and a visit from Santa Claus. The tree lighting will take place at dusk.

TUES 28

Breakfast Meeting

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9

coldspringnychamber.com

The Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting will include a tour of the new pavilion and updates. Free ($10 non-members)

TUES 28

Red Cross Blood Drive

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Schedule a time at redcrossblood.org or walk in. While supplies last, donors will receive a free pair of Elf socks.

THURS 30

Winter Glow Tree Lighting

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Winter Hill | 20 Nazareth Way

The community tree lighting will happen at dusk. Enjoy hot drinks, too.

FRI 1

Holiday Tree Lighting

NELSONVILLE

6 p.m. Village Green Park (across from 258 Main St.)

nelsonvilleny.gov

There will be carols, cocoa and cookies.

SAT 2

Annual Christmas Fair

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church (school gym)

51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

Shop for holiday gifts, décor, jewelry and more. There will be raffles, food and crafts for children, too. Also SUN 3.

STAGE & SCREEN

THURS 30

A Christmas Carol

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

35 Main St. | bannermancastle.org

Enjoy a 3-course meal and a performance of Dickens’ classic tale, performed by Theatre on the Road, at this Bannerman Castle fundraiser. Dress as a character and you may win a prize. Cost: $100 ($40 children)

THURS 30

Mining the Moon | Remembering Pina

BEACON

7 p.m. CineHub

20 W. Main St. | susanosberg.com

The filmmaker and choreographer Susan Osberg will screen 2 documentaries of dance performances. Cost: $20 suggested donation

FRI 1

A Christmas Carol

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jonathan Kruk will portray more than 30 characters in his solo retelling of the classic Dickens tale. Cost: $20

SAT 2

Wizard of Oz Jr.

GARRISON

2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Follow the Yellow Brick Road as local actors in grades 1 to 7 transport you from Kansas to Oz and back. Also SUN 3 and SAT 9. Cost: $15 ($10 youth)





SUN 3

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian from Impractical Jokers will do stand-up for his latest tour.

Cost: $52 to $74

VISUAL ART

SAT 2

BeaconArts Small Works Holiday Show

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Beahive Beacon

6 Eliza St. | beahivebzzz.com

The multimedia exhibit showcases work by local artists who make great holiday gifts. Most pieces are priced at $150. Through Dec. 23.

SUN 3

Morocco: Timeless Beauty

Croton-On-Hudson

2 – 4 p.m. Croton Free Library

171 Cleveland Drive

Local artist Ron Hershey’s photographs of his travels throughout the country will be on view through Dec. 28.





TALKS & TOURS

SAT 25

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The house, garden and grounds will be lit up for the holidays. Enjoy a stroll, refreshments and sunset over the river. Cost: $30 ($25 seniors, $18 ages 4 to 18, free for ages younger than 4)





MON 27

Intro to Positive Psychology

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Natasha Shaginian will discuss an approach to health and wellness to help you flourish. Join via Zoom or in-person. Registration required.

WED 29

Mindfulness Meditation

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Lama Aria Drolma, a Buddhist teacher, will lead a session for all experience levels. Registration required.





THURS 30

Positive Psychology and Plant Medicine

COLD SPRING

11:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Natasha Shaginian and Katya Varlamova will lead a workshop that includes creating herbal tea and performing wellness exercises. Join via Zoom or in-person. Registration required.

SAT 2

Naturalization Workshop

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Experts will assist with citizenship forms and applications, and answer questions.

SUN 3

Wreath-Making Workshop

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Parcel Flower Co. will teach participants how to make holiday décor with dried flowers, foraged materials and evergreens. Cost: $80

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 28

Fossils

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how fossils are recovered and make some of your own during this family science night. Registration required.

WED 29

Dino Craft and Mini Parade

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make dinosaur masks and headbands and then show off your creations. Registration required.

THURS 30

Victorian Tea Party

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Experience what Julia Butterfield would have done and enjoy a tea party and make Victorian-era crafts. Registration required.

THURS 30

Earring Making

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Joan Lloyd will teach everyone how to make personalized beaded earrings. Participants can also make pairs to donate to a women’s shelter. Registration required.

FRI 1

Teen Movie Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

Students in grades 6 and up can watch Elf. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 25

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The featured artists are Christine Smith (flute), Joy Plaisted (harp) and Ina Litera (viola). The program will include works by Diabelli, Dubois, Debussy and Buendia. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, students)





SAT 25

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Eric Herbst and Dizzyfish will play timeless songs from the decade. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 25

The Fixx

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will play music from its latest release, Every Five Seconds. Cost: $37 to $52

WED 29

That’s All Folk

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Bard Conservatory singers Taylor Adams, Colton Cook and Emily Finke, accompanied by pianist Viktória Sarkadi, will cover the range of folk music in this recital. Free

FRI 1

Holiday Fanfares

BEACON

7:30 p.m. St Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale will perform songs by John Rutter, Daniel Pinkham and Gwyneth Walker. See Page 14. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, free for ages 12 and younger)

FRI 1

Sylvia Cuenca

BREWSTER

7:30 p.m. Uncle Cheef

988 NY-22 Unit C | unclecheef.com

The drummer and her band will play jazz sets at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Cost: $20

FRI 1

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The multi-instrumentalist and her band will play music from their release, Daybreaker. Michele Gedney, of Open Book, will play a solo set. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 2

Jazz For The Season

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

stmaryscoldspring.com

Art Labriola (piano), Lew Scott (bass) and Mike LaRocco (drums) will play jazz favorites and holiday songs. Free, donations accepted

SAT 2

Akiko Tsuruga

BREWSTER

7:30 p.m. Uncle Cheef

988 NY-22 Unit C | unclecheef.com

The organist known for her release Sweet and Funky will play with her band. Cost: $20

SAT 2

Molly Mason and Jay Ungar with Mike & Ruthy

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The family band will play holiday-themed American roots music. Cost: $25 ($40 door)

SAT 2

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

As part of its Life In The Past Lane tour, the band will play covers of American music from doo-wop to soul to country. Cost: $47 to $79

SAT 2

The Return of the Year-End Hootenanny

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The house band, Guthrie’s Ghost, will play with special guests. Cost: $20

SUN 3

Forever Simon & Garfunkel

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller will pay tribute to the famed duo and perform their well-loved hits. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 3

Dream Choir

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The community chorus directed by Cat Guthrie and Tom McCoy will sing “happy”- themed songs. Cost: $10

SUN 3

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Two tribute bands will seek to settle the question about which is the greatest rock band. Cost: $40 to $70

CIVIC

MON 27

Dana Levenberg Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

The Assembly member’s staff will be available to meet with constituents and help with issues.

MON 27

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov