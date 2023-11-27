Richard Weissbrod (1946–2023)

Richard Stephen Philip “Dick” Weissbrod died Nov. 15 after suffering a stroke while visiting family in Massachusetts. He shared his final days with loved ones.

Dick resided in Cold Spring, New York, for 25 years with his life partner, Dianne Richey, who survives him. They moved to Cold Spring after residing in Brooklyn and working in Manhattan for many years.

He is survived by his cherished son, Philip A. Weissbrod, daughter-in-law Carolena Deutsch-Garcia, and beloved granddaughters Isabel and Nina, who reside in Encinitas, California. He also is survived by Dianne’s daughter, Dianne Bauer (Edward) of Nelsonville and their children, Thomas Cunningham, Joseph Cunningham (Severine and son Liam), Katharine Cunningham, Erika Bauer and Edward Bauer, who grieve his loss.

Born May 18, 1946, Dick was the son of Philip Carl Weissbrod and Ruth Winifred McKenna. The family made their home in Lenox, Massachusetts. Dick is survived by his loving brother, David (Carol); nephew Michael (Elissa) and their children; and niece Natalie and daughter Neveah. In addition to his brother, Dick is survived by his devoted sister and brother-in-law, Kate and Russell French.

After graduating from Harvard University, Dick served in Vietnam. He then earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. at Northwestern University. He joined Johns Hopkins University as assistant professor in 1974. A career opportunity in publishing brought him to New York in 1981.

Throughout his career, Dick enjoyed being a mentor to students, interns, employees, colleagues and extended family. It is a tribute to him that he maintained friendships going back many years and enjoyed regular communications with those whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s honor to the American Red Cross (redcross.org) or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (aspca.org).