Beacon Obituaries

Katherine Heady (1956-2023)

Katherine Anne Heady, 67, of Poughkeepsie, and formerly of Beacon, died Nov. 29.

She was born Jan. 12, 1956, in Cold Spring, the daughter of Michael and Catherine (Alton) Kirzoncic. She worked at several retail jobs and was an avid bingo player and former member of the Chandler Drum Corps.

Katherine is survived by her children, John Heady Jr., Samantha Rodriguez (Jaime) and Christine Heady; three granddaughters; and her siblings: Bobby Kirzoncic Sr., Joanne Lis, Michael Kirzoncic III, Michelle Verdile and Jimmy Kirzoncic.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday (Dec. 5) from 10 a.m. to noon at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Vincent Trozzi (1935-2023)

Vincenzo Trozzi, 88, a local resident since 1971 and formerly of Beacon Hills, Beacon and Nelsonville, died Nov. 25 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

Born on Feb. 19, 1935, in Pescocostanzo, Italy, he was the son of Felice and Elena Trozzi. In 1970, he married Restituta “Rusty” (DelleDonne) in Naples; they emigrated to the U.S. in 1971, where Vincenzo was a machine operator for Chemprene in Beacon until his retirement in 2002.

Vincenzo liked to keep busy. He enjoyed working around his property, cutting any trees and chopping wood. He was an avid reader, and he enjoyed playing cards and doing crossword puzzles. Vincenzo loved eating his wife’s cooking and enjoyed his wine. He loved to go on long walks around the neighborhood.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela Doran (Shawn) of Gales Ferry, Connecticut; his son, Vincent Trozzi (Kimberly) of Walden; his grandchildren, Connor and Samantha Doran, and Ian and Cooper Trozzi; and his sister, Angiolina Tabellini.

His brothers, Italo, Nunzio, Francesco, Giuseppe, Gregorio and Gilberto, and his sister, Marcella Delcimutto, died before him, as did his best friend, Bill Stephens.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 29 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org).