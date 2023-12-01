Gereghty Drops Out of House Race

Endorses campaign by Jones to challenge Lawler

Liz Whitmer Gereghty said on Wednesday (Nov. 29) that she is suspending her campaign for the 17th Congressional District, which includes Philipstown, and will endorse fellow Democrat Mondaire Jones for the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gereghty, an entrepreneur who is a member of the Katonah-Lewisboro school board and the younger sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in April was the first declared challenger to Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican who in 2022 upset incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney.

Jones, a former congressman who represented District 17 before redistricting changed its boundaries and Maloney opted to run for the seat, launched his campaign in July.