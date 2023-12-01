Handling the Heat

State offers savings programs

New York State offers assistance for homeowners who struggle with energy costs over the winter. They include:

• Home Energy Assistance Program: HEAP provides up to $976 to homeowners and renters depending on income and household size (e.g., a family of four with a maximum monthly gross income of $5,838, or about $70,000 annually). See otda.ny.gov.

• Energy Affordability Program: This initiative provides income-eligible consumers with a discount on their monthly electric and/or gas bills. New Yorkers can be enrolled automatically if they receive benefits from a government assistance program. See dps.ny.gov/winter.

• New York Energy Advisor: This site helps income-eligible New Yorkers locate programs to get help paying utility bills and receive offers on heating assistance. See energyadvisor.ny.gov.