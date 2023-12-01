Holiday Events

SAT 2

Christmas Fair

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s

51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

Shop for gifts, décor and jewelry. There also will be raffles, food and children’s crafts. Also SUN 3.

SAT 2

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

howlandculturalcenter.org

Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Also SUN 3, FRI 8, SAT 9, SUN 10. Through Dec. 22.

SAT 2

Jazz for the Season

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Art Labriola (piano), Lew Scott (bass) and Mike LaRocco (drums) will perform jazz favorites and holiday songs. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 2

Tree Lighting and Santa Visit

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Bandstand

Girl Scouts will be singing carols and there will be hot chocolate before Santa arrives by firetruck for a visit.

SAT 2

Friends of the Library Annual Party

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the season and honor the service of outgoing officers and welcome incoming leaders. RSVP required.

SUN 3

Wreath-Making Workshop

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Parcel Flower Co. will host this workshop on how to make holiday décor with dried flowers, foraged materials and evergreens. Cost: $80





SUN 3

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

6 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church

15 South Ave. | bit.ly/ramsey-2023

Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s holiday classic. Cost: $25

THURS 7

The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

9:45 a.m. and Noon. Bardavon

35 Market St. | bardavon.org

The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform the classic dance. Also FRI 8. Cost: $15 ($7 children, members). Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $36 ($31 member, $30 children)





FRI 8

Cold Spring Aglow

COLD SPRING

4 – 8 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Enjoy a lit-up stroll with entertainment, a pop-up exhibit at the Putnam History Museum and holiday shopping.





FRI 8

Hanukkah Celebration

COLD SPRING

4 – 9 p.m. St. Mary’s | 1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

The Philipstown Reform Synagogue invites the community to share in the celebration.

FRI 8

The Nutcracker

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | dutchessny.gov/show

The lighting and sound at this sensory-friendly performance by the New Paltz Ballet Theatre will be adjusted to accommodate children of all abilities. Register online. Free

SAT 9

Season of Light

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include Pachelbel’s Canon, choral music and a Hanukkah song, “Eight Days of Light.” Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)

SAT 9

John Tesh

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas, Tesh and his seven-piece band play hits from his holiday recordings. Cost: $45 to $75

SUN 10

Holiday Tours

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Tour the historic mansion, which has been decorated for the holidays. Also Dec. 13 to 17. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, ages 6 and younger free)

SUN 10

Nutcracker, Short and Sweet

PEEKSKILL

3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

This one-hour production features dancers from the Hudson Valley. Cost: $20

SUN 10

Christmas Concert

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org

This Highlands Choral Society concert will include Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 10

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

WEST POINT

4 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

Circus artists will combine storytelling and choreography for this holiday performance. Cost: $48