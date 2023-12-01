Holiday Events

SAT 2
Christmas Fair
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s
51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
Shop for gifts, décor and jewelry. There also will be raffles, food and children’s crafts. Also SUN 3.
SAT 2
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
howlandculturalcenter.org
Find crafts, jewelry, ceramics and artwork by regional artisans at this annual sale. Also SUN 3, FRI 8, SAT 9, SUN 10. Through Dec. 22.
SAT 2
Jazz for the Season
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Art Labriola (piano), Lew Scott (bass) and Mike LaRocco (drums) will perform jazz favorites and holiday songs. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 2
Tree Lighting and Santa Visit
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Bandstand
Girl Scouts will be singing carols and there will be hot chocolate before Santa arrives by firetruck for a visit.
SAT 2
Friends of the Library Annual Party
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the season and honor the service of outgoing officers and welcome incoming leaders. RSVP required.
SUN 3
Wreath-Making Workshop
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Parcel Flower Co. will host this workshop on how to make holiday décor with dried flowers, foraged materials and evergreens. Cost: $80
SUN 3
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
6 p.m. St. Andrew’s Church
15 South Ave. | bit.ly/ramsey-2023
Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s holiday classic. Cost: $25
THURS 7
The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
9:45 a.m. and Noon. Bardavon
35 Market St. | bardavon.org
The New Paltz Ballet Theatre will perform the classic dance. Also FRI 8. Cost: $15 ($7 children, members). Also SAT 9, SUN 10. Cost: $36 ($31 member, $30 children)
FRI 8
Cold Spring Aglow
COLD SPRING
4 – 8 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Enjoy a lit-up stroll with entertainment, a pop-up exhibit at the Putnam History Museum and holiday shopping.
FRI 8
Hanukkah Celebration
COLD SPRING
4 – 9 p.m. St. Mary’s | 1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
The Philipstown Reform Synagogue invites the community to share in the celebration.
FRI 8
The Nutcracker
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | dutchessny.gov/show
The lighting and sound at this sensory-friendly performance by the New Paltz Ballet Theatre will be adjusted to accommodate children of all abilities. Register online. Free
SAT 9
Season of Light
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra’s program at Aquinas Hall will include Pachelbel’s Canon, choral music and a Hanukkah song, “Eight Days of Light.” Cost: $30 to $75 (students free)
SAT 9
John Tesh
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas, Tesh and his seven-piece band play hits from his holiday recordings. Cost: $45 to $75
SUN 10
Holiday Tours
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Tour the historic mansion, which has been decorated for the holidays. Also Dec. 13 to 17. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 6 to 18, ages 6 and younger free)
SUN 10
Nutcracker, Short and Sweet
PEEKSKILL
3 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
This one-hour production features dancers from the Hudson Valley. Cost: $20
SUN 10
Christmas Concert
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | highlandschapel.org
This Highlands Choral Society concert will include Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 10
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
WEST POINT
4 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
Circus artists will combine storytelling and choreography for this holiday performance. Cost: $48