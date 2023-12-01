On The Spot

By , Reporter |

Do you like “assembly-required” gifts?


Yes. I love building Ugears models with my son. ~Nilson Neuschotz, Cold Spring


I admit, I cringe a little bit. ~Fox LaBelle, Beacon

Jace Salcido
Yeah, I was the kid who always took things apart. ~Jace Salcido, Garrison

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.