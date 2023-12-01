The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

THURS 7

Pearl Harbor Day

BEACON

11 a.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

The ceremony will mark the 82nd anniversary of the surprise 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that prompted the U.S. to join World War II.

THURS 7

Butterfield History Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Test your smarts about the life of Julia Butterfield, who was born 200 years ago, in person or via livestream. The event is co-hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.





FRI 8

Writing Contest Awards & Walking Tour

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

The library will announce the winners of its student essay contest to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of its namesake, Julia Butterfield, followed by a short walking tour related to her life.

STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 3

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian from Impractical Jokers will do stand-up for his latest tour.

Cost: $52 to $74

FRI 8

Our Town

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Also SAT 9. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)

FRI 8

Different Johns

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The 2020 documentary about John Cohen — musician, photographer, filmmaker and a founding member of the cultural center — chronicles his life and projects. Cost: $10



SAT 9

Carnival of the Animals

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. & 1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

For this children’s concert of Camille Saint-Saens’ musical suite, violinist Rachel Evans and eight other musicians will be accompanied by a “crankie” with hand-drawn illustrations projected on the wall. Cost: $25 ($10 children)

SAT 9

Improv

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/improv-yard

Newcomers can sign up to be paired with an experienced partner and then The Bank will do a set. Cost: $15

SAT 9

Fools Mass

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Now it in 25th season, the Dzieci Theatre’s seasonal performance is set in the 14th century during the plague; the village idiots must create their own Mass because the priest is dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 10

Sherry Vine: Oy to the World

BEACON

Noon & 6 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The half-Jewish drag performer’s show includes naughty humor, parodies and great costumes. Cost: $50

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 2

Naturalization Workshop

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Specialists will assist with forms and applications and answer questions.

SAT 9

An In-Depth Look at the Hudson River

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Science educator Steve Stanne will discuss life in the river, tides, food webs and issues of concern during this presentation hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 2

Small Works Show

BEACON

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Beahive

6 Eliza St. | beaconarts.org

The multimedia exhibit organized by BeaconArts showcases local artists. Most pieces are priced at $150. Through Dec. 23.

SUN 3

Morocco: Timeless Beauty

CROTON

2 – 4 p.m. Croton Free Library

171 Cleveland Drive

Local artist Ron Hershey’s photos of his travels throughout the country will be on view through Dec. 28.

SAT 9

Hiding in Plain Sight

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Jessica Brier was the juror and curator for the annual PHOTOcentric show. Sky Pape’s works on paper also will be on view. Through Jan. 7.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Gift Wrapped

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Work by more than 200 artists will be available for less than $350. Through Jan. 5.

SAT 9

Studio Work

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

This exhibit will feature works by gallery members that isn’t usually exhibited because it’s experimental or new.

SAT 9

Linda Lauro-Lazin | Forged in Fire

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, Lauro-Lazin’s paintings in Desire Lines: Phantom Geographies respond to digital technology. In Gallery 2, works by ceramic artists Barbara Allen, Meg Beaudoin, Sarah Fox and Eileen Sackman will be on display. Through Jan. 7.





KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 5

Play-Doh Party

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to make creations. Registration required.





TUES 5

Handmade Gifts

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children can use tools in the Makerspace to craft gifts and art. Registration required.

THURS 7

Hanukkah Latke

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 to 11 will learn about the Jewish festival of lights by making latkes and playing dreidel. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 2

Molly Mason and Jay Ungar

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The family band, including Mike & Ruthy (of The Mammals), will play holiday-themed American roots music. Cost: $25 ($40 door)





SAT 2

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

As part of its Life in the Past Lane tour, the band will play covers of American music from doo-wop to soul to country. Cost: $47 to $79

SAT 2

The Return of the Year-End Hootenanny

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The cultural center’s house band, Guthrie’s Ghost, will perform with guests. Cost: $20

SUN 3

Forever Simon & Garfunkel

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sean Altman and Jack Skuller pay tribute to the famed duo. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 3

Dream Choir

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The community chorus directed by Cat Guthrie and Tom McCoy will sing “happy”-themed songs. Cost: $10

SUN 3

Beatles vs. Stones

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this annual “musical showdown,” tribute bands will seek to settle the question about which is the greatest band. Cost: $40 to $70

FRI 8

Bell Bottom Blues

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band plays the music of Eric Clapton from all his bands, including Cream and Derek and the Dominos. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 9

Mike LaRocca Trio

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The group will play jazz from swing to ballads and blues. Free

SAT 9

Sloan Wainwright & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

For her 23rd annual holiday show, Wainwright will be joined by the Sloan Flakes and others. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

CIVIC

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 4

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Chambers | 22 Market St.

845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov

This will be a public hearing on the county budget for 2024.

TUES 5

Vote on Bus Transportation

GARRISON

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

TUES 5

Superintendent Search Forum

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

Join in person or via Zoom.

TUES 5

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 6

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 7

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com