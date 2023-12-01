The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
THURS 7
Pearl Harbor Day
BEACON
11 a.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
The ceremony will mark the 82nd anniversary of the surprise 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that prompted the U.S. to join World War II.
THURS 7
Butterfield History Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Test your smarts about the life of Julia Butterfield, who was born 200 years ago, in person or via livestream. The event is co-hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.
FRI 8
Writing Contest Awards & Walking Tour
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
The library will announce the winners of its student essay contest to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of its namesake, Julia Butterfield, followed by a short walking tour related to her life.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 3
Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian from Impractical Jokers will do stand-up for his latest tour.
Cost: $52 to $74
FRI 8
Our Town
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Also SAT 9. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors)
FRI 8
Different Johns
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The 2020 documentary about John Cohen — musician, photographer, filmmaker and a founding member of the cultural center — chronicles his life and projects. Cost: $10
SAT 9
Carnival of the Animals
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. & 1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
For this children’s concert of Camille Saint-Saens’ musical suite, violinist Rachel Evans and eight other musicians will be accompanied by a “crankie” with hand-drawn illustrations projected on the wall. Cost: $25 ($10 children)
SAT 9
Improv
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | bit.ly/improv-yard
Newcomers can sign up to be paired with an experienced partner and then The Bank will do a set. Cost: $15
SAT 9
Fools Mass
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Now it in 25th season, the Dzieci Theatre’s seasonal performance is set in the 14th century during the plague; the village idiots must create their own Mass because the priest is dead. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 10
Sherry Vine: Oy to the World
BEACON
Noon & 6 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The half-Jewish drag performer’s show includes naughty humor, parodies and great costumes. Cost: $50
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 2
Naturalization Workshop
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Specialists will assist with forms and applications and answer questions.
SAT 9
An In-Depth Look at the Hudson River
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Science educator Steve Stanne will discuss life in the river, tides, food webs and issues of concern during this presentation hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 2
Small Works Show
BEACON
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Beahive
6 Eliza St. | beaconarts.org
The multimedia exhibit organized by BeaconArts showcases local artists. Most pieces are priced at $150. Through Dec. 23.
SUN 3
Morocco: Timeless Beauty
CROTON
2 – 4 p.m. Croton Free Library
171 Cleveland Drive
Local artist Ron Hershey’s photos of his travels throughout the country will be on view through Dec. 28.
SAT 9
Hiding in Plain Sight
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Jessica Brier was the juror and curator for the annual PHOTOcentric show. Sky Pape’s works on paper also will be on view. Through Jan. 7.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Gift Wrapped
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Work by more than 200 artists will be available for less than $350. Through Jan. 5.
SAT 9
Studio Work
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
This exhibit will feature works by gallery members that isn’t usually exhibited because it’s experimental or new.
SAT 9
Linda Lauro-Lazin | Forged in Fire
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, Lauro-Lazin’s paintings in Desire Lines: Phantom Geographies respond to digital technology. In Gallery 2, works by ceramic artists Barbara Allen, Meg Beaudoin, Sarah Fox and Eileen Sackman will be on display. Through Jan. 7.
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 5
Play-Doh Party
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to make creations. Registration required.
TUES 5
Handmade Gifts
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children can use tools in the Makerspace to craft gifts and art. Registration required.
THURS 7
Hanukkah Latke
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 to 11 will learn about the Jewish festival of lights by making latkes and playing dreidel. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 2
Molly Mason and Jay Ungar
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The family band, including Mike & Ruthy (of The Mammals), will play holiday-themed American roots music. Cost: $25 ($40 door)
SAT 2
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
As part of its Life in the Past Lane tour, the band will play covers of American music from doo-wop to soul to country. Cost: $47 to $79
SAT 2
The Return of the Year-End Hootenanny
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The cultural center’s house band, Guthrie’s Ghost, will perform with guests. Cost: $20
SUN 3
Forever Simon & Garfunkel
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sean Altman and Jack Skuller pay tribute to the famed duo. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 3
Dream Choir
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The community chorus directed by Cat Guthrie and Tom McCoy will sing “happy”-themed songs. Cost: $10
SUN 3
Beatles vs. Stones
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this annual “musical showdown,” tribute bands will seek to settle the question about which is the greatest band. Cost: $40 to $70
FRI 8
Bell Bottom Blues
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band plays the music of Eric Clapton from all his bands, including Cream and Derek and the Dominos. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 9
Mike LaRocca Trio
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The group will play jazz from swing to ballads and blues. Free
SAT 9
Sloan Wainwright & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
For her 23rd annual holiday show, Wainwright will be joined by the Sloan Flakes and others. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
CIVIC
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 4
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Chambers | 22 Market St.
845-486-2100 | dutchessny.gov
This will be a public hearing on the county budget for 2024.
TUES 5
Vote on Bus Transportation
GARRISON
7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
TUES 5
Superintendent Search Forum
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
Join in person or via Zoom.
TUES 5
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 6
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 7
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com