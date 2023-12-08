Around Town (Photos)

HELP FROM HUMANA — Melissa Lahey of Cold Spring works for Humana, which recently donated $4,000 to the Philipstown Food Pantry, where she volunteers. (Photo by Michael Turton)

THE PERFECT TREE — Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne and his son selected their Christmas tree in Garrison on Nov. 27. “Thank you Cockburn Farm for another great experience,” Byrne wrote online. “Braeden absolutely loved seeing Santa, picking out the tree and watching his old man get mud on his pants as he cut down the tree.” (Photo provided)