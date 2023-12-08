Fewer Rescues on Breakneck Ridge

Numbers fall from 2021, 2022

The number of rescues at Breakneck Ridge by first responders since March was 70 percent lower than in 2022 and 80 percent lower than 2021, the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail noted in a news release, attributing the change in part to upgrades made to the trail and train station.

According to the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services, there have been three calls on Breakneck Ridge in 2023. Although the trailhead was closed for four months, the Wilkinson, Nimham and Washburn/Cornish trails remained open.

The Fjord Trail also noted that more state park staff and New York-New Jersey Trail Conference stewards were stationed at Breakneck to assist hikers and direct them to designated loops and alternative hikes.

The Breakneck Ridge and Wilkinson trailheads, as well as the Metro-North station, will close in early 2024 for about two years because of construction of a connector path and bridge that is part of the first phase of the Fjord Trail park.